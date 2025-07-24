24 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bundi

2,000 Rajasthan Anganwadi Centres to be Transformed into Play Schools

This government initiative will provide a better environment for children, aiding their nutrition and education.

Bundi

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Rajasthan Anganwadi centers rules Big change from 1 July now these 5.50 lakh beneficiaries will not get Poshahar
File Photo

Good News: Around 2000 Anganwadi centres in Rajasthan will soon be developed as model centres. These centres will be designed like play schools to promote children's development, benefiting lakhs of children across the state. This government initiative will provide a better environment for children, aiding their nutrition and education. A total of 14 different construction works will be undertaken at these Anganwadi centres, with an expenditure of ₹40 crore. The government has decided to carry out these repairs after assessing the condition of the Anganwadi centres.

Regarding the repair of Anganwadi centres, estimates were prepared by the Women and Child Development Department of each district and proposals were sent to the Integrated Child Development Services, Jaipur, detailing the necessary work. Information regarding whether the centre is located in a rural or urban area, along with other relevant details, was also provided. Based on this information, funds have now been approved for the Anganwadi centres across the state. Additionally, work will be carried out in 29 Anganwadi centres in Bundi district. Mahendra Soni, the Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, has issued orders in this regard. The Deputy Chief Minister had announced this in the budget announcement.

Financial approval has been received for the development of 29 model Anganwadi centres in the district. Various works will be carried out in these centres soon.

Richa Chaturvedi, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development Department, Bundi

This work will be carried out at centres in all districts.

Centre – Works to be Undertaken – Estimated Cost

1622 – Tap fitting system – ₹81.1 lakh

1630 – Water tank provision – ₹57.05 lakh

1658 – Water supply fitting from tank – ₹49.74 lakh

2000 – Purchase of electric motor (pump) – ₹100 lakh

1406 – Electrical fitting work – ₹253.08 lakh

1567 – Fans, LED bulbs, etc. – ₹78.35 lakh

1446 – Roof repairs – ₹578.4 lakh

1439 – Door and window repairs – ₹215.85 lakh

1449 – Floor repairs – ₹695.52 lakh

2000 – Kitchen slab installation – ₹360 lakh

1618 – Child-friendly toilet – ₹323.6 lakh

1514 – Child artwork and display – ₹605.6 lakh

2000 – Purchase of RO for clean drinking water – ₹200 lakh

1339 – Development of children's park – ₹401.07 lakh

Transformation of these Anganwadi Centres

29 Anganwadi centres in Bundi district will be transformed into model Anganwadi centres. These include centres in Bundi city: Kotkheda, Sagawanda, Mohanpura, Khatkar-4, Ajeta-1, and in Talera project: Kethuda, Dora, Karaudi, Jamitpura-1, Meharana-11; in Hindoli: Chatrangaj-1, Badadiya-1, Basoli, Datunda, Badanyagaon, Gudhabandh; in Nainwa: Dhanugaon, Takla, Suwania, Bamangaon-1, Pipalya; and in Keshavrayapatan: Utarna, Jhali Ji ka Barana, Notaada, Arnia, Roteda-11, Randi, Sumerganjmandi-1, and in Badawadi.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 02:53 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Bundi / 2,000 Rajasthan Anganwadi Centres to be Transformed into Play Schools
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.