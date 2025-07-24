2,000 Rajasthan Anganwadi Centres to be Transformed into Play Schools

Regarding the repair of Anganwadi centres, estimates were prepared by the Women and Child Development Department of each district and proposals were sent to the Integrated Child Development Services, Jaipur, detailing the necessary work. Information regarding whether the centre is located in a rural or urban area, along with other relevant details, was also provided. Based on this information, funds have now been approved for the Anganwadi centres across the state. Additionally, work will be carried out in 29 Anganwadi centres in Bundi district. Mahendra Soni, the Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, has issued orders in this regard. The Deputy Chief Minister had announced this in the budget announcement.