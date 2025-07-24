2,000 Rajasthan Anganwadi Centres to be Transformed into Play Schools

Good News: Around 2000 Anganwadi centres in Rajasthan will soon be developed as model centres. These centres will be designed like play schools to promote children's development, benefiting lakhs of children across the state. This government initiative will provide a better environment for children, aiding their nutrition and education. A total of 14 different construction works will be undertaken at these Anganwadi centres, with an expenditure of ₹40 crore. The government has decided to carry out these repairs after assessing the condition of the Anganwadi centres.
Regarding the repair of Anganwadi centres, estimates were prepared by the Women and Child Development Department of each district and proposals were sent to the Integrated Child Development Services, Jaipur, detailing the necessary work. Information regarding whether the centre is located in a rural or urban area, along with other relevant details, was also provided. Based on this information, funds have now been approved for the Anganwadi centres across the state. Additionally, work will be carried out in 29 Anganwadi centres in Bundi district. Mahendra Soni, the Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, has issued orders in this regard. The Deputy Chief Minister had announced this in the budget announcement.
Financial approval has been received for the development of 29 model Anganwadi centres in the district. Various works will be carried out in these centres soon.
Richa Chaturvedi, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development Department, Bundi
This work will be carried out at centres in all districts.
1622 – Tap fitting system – ₹81.1 lakh
1630 – Water tank provision – ₹57.05 lakh
1658 – Water supply fitting from tank – ₹49.74 lakh
2000 – Purchase of electric motor (pump) – ₹100 lakh
1406 – Electrical fitting work – ₹253.08 lakh
1567 – Fans, LED bulbs, etc. – ₹78.35 lakh
1446 – Roof repairs – ₹578.4 lakh
1439 – Door and window repairs – ₹215.85 lakh
1449 – Floor repairs – ₹695.52 lakh
2000 – Kitchen slab installation – ₹360 lakh
1618 – Child-friendly toilet – ₹323.6 lakh
1514 – Child artwork and display – ₹605.6 lakh
2000 – Purchase of RO for clean drinking water – ₹200 lakh
1339 – Development of children's park – ₹401.07 lakh
29 Anganwadi centres in Bundi district will be transformed into model Anganwadi centres. These include centres in Bundi city: Kotkheda, Sagawanda, Mohanpura, Khatkar-4, Ajeta-1, and in Talera project: Kethuda, Dora, Karaudi, Jamitpura-1, Meharana-11; in Hindoli: Chatrangaj-1, Badadiya-1, Basoli, Datunda, Badanyagaon, Gudhabandh; in Nainwa: Dhanugaon, Takla, Suwania, Bamangaon-1, Pipalya; and in Keshavrayapatan: Utarna, Jhali Ji ka Barana, Notaada, Arnia, Roteda-11, Randi, Sumerganjmandi-1, and in Badawadi.