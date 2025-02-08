Rajasthan Roadways: Buses to run on 9 routes in this district, easing travel for thousands

Tender ProcessSources from the RSRTC Jaipur headquarters stated that private bus operators, retired drivers, and conductors can all submit tenders for the rural transport service. In the first phase, 365 buses will be deployed across 362 blocks. More buses will be added in the second phase. The permit for a particular route will be granted only to the applicant for that route; no other private operator will receive a permit.
Routes for which tenders have been soughtAccording to information received, tenders have been invited from bus owners for one bus each on the following routes: Bundi to Bijoliya (Silor, Kalpuria, Namana, Loicha, Garadda – 61 km); Bundi to Lambakhoh (Sutda, Rajpura, Ganeshpura, Lambakhoh, Dora – 70 km); Bundi to Gohata (Jhalaji ka Barana, Borada, Kachian, Rebarpura, Nautda, Daikheda, Laban, Gohata, Charadana, Radichi, Balkasa, Arnetha – 80 km); Bundi to Jahazpur (Dev Ji ka Thana, Vijaygarh, Chatargarh, Raghunathpura, Sahaspuria – 60 km); Bundi to Anthda (Silor, Kalpuria, Namana, Gadegal, Lalpura – 42 km); Bundi to Keshavrayapatan (Matunda, Bambori, Raythal, Mayja, Lesarda, Arnetha, Balkasa, Roteda, Mandawara, Budadit, Barod – 45 km); Bundi to Chandakhurda (Laban, Papdi, Deikheda, Kharayata, Charadna, Balban, Sumerganj Mandi, Ajanda, Balkasa, Navalpura, Daulatpura – 80 km); Bundi to Hindoli (Pagaran, Roshanda, Kachola, Mandi, Dhowda, Aloda, Chaintha – 25 km); and Bundi to Dei (Dabata, Akoda, Chabarion ka Naya Gaon, Dodi, Dokun, Bhajaneri – 60 km).
Improved facilities for rural passengersFollowing proposals previously submitted for rural routes in Bundi district, the depot management has invited tenders for deluxe buses from private bus operators across the state. After the tenders are opened and approval is received from the headquarters, bus operations will commence on nine rural routes in the district, providing improved facilities for passengers in rural areas.
-Ghanshyam Gaud, Chief Manager, Bundi Depot.