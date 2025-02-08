scriptRajasthan Roadways: Buses to run on 9 routes in this district, easing travel for thousands | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Roadways: Buses to run on 9 routes in this district, easing travel for thousands

Rajasthan Roadways: In one district of Rajasthan, preparations have begun to launch Rajasthan Roadways rural bus services on nine rural routes.

Feb 08, 2025

Bundi News: The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) headquarters has invited tenders for restarting the Rajasthan Roadways Rural Bus Service in various rural areas of the state. This initiative aims to alleviate losses and increase revenue for Roadways. Preparations have begun under the Jaipur-based RSRTC management.
Due to the absence of Roadways buses in rural areas, hundreds of villagers were forced to rely on private transport, leading to significant inconvenience. Tenders have been sought for the commencement of the Rajasthan Roadways Rural Bus Service on nine rural routes in Bundi district. The anticipated launch of this service has raised hopes for improved and more convenient travel for thousands of people in dozens of villages.
Previously, around a decade and a half ago, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation operated buses through the Rajasthan Roadways Rural Bus Service to provide accessible travel facilities to people in rural areas. However, the inexplicable closure of these bus services deprived hundreds of people of this essential facility.
Following proposals received from Bundi, the Rajasthan Roadways management in Jaipur has initiated efforts to launch the Rajasthan Roadways Rural Bus Service on nine rural routes in the district, using 22-seater buses. This is expected to ease travel for the local population.

Tender Process

Sources from the RSRTC Jaipur headquarters stated that private bus operators, retired drivers, and conductors can all submit tenders for the rural transport service. In the first phase, 365 buses will be deployed across 362 blocks. More buses will be added in the second phase. The permit for a particular route will be granted only to the applicant for that route; no other private operator will receive a permit.
An additional 15% of the subsidised financial burden will be paid. Tenders have been invited for 22-seater deluxe buses for the Rajasthan Roadways Rural Bus Service. The deadline for submissions from bus owners is from 12 February to 3 March. The received tenders will be opened on 5 March.

Routes for which tenders have been sought

According to information received, tenders have been invited from bus owners for one bus each on the following routes: Bundi to Bijoliya (Silor, Kalpuria, Namana, Loicha, Garadda – 61 km); Bundi to Lambakhoh (Sutda, Rajpura, Ganeshpura, Lambakhoh, Dora – 70 km); Bundi to Gohata (Jhalaji ka Barana, Borada, Kachian, Rebarpura, Nautda, Daikheda, Laban, Gohata, Charadana, Radichi, Balkasa, Arnetha – 80 km); Bundi to Jahazpur (Dev Ji ka Thana, Vijaygarh, Chatargarh, Raghunathpura, Sahaspuria – 60 km); Bundi to Anthda (Silor, Kalpuria, Namana, Gadegal, Lalpura – 42 km); Bundi to Keshavrayapatan (Matunda, Bambori, Raythal, Mayja, Lesarda, Arnetha, Balkasa, Roteda, Mandawara, Budadit, Barod – 45 km); Bundi to Chandakhurda (Laban, Papdi, Deikheda, Kharayata, Charadna, Balban, Sumerganj Mandi, Ajanda, Balkasa, Navalpura, Daulatpura – 80 km); Bundi to Hindoli (Pagaran, Roshanda, Kachola, Mandi, Dhowda, Aloda, Chaintha – 25 km); and Bundi to Dei (Dabata, Akoda, Chabarion ka Naya Gaon, Dodi, Dokun, Bhajaneri – 60 km).

Improved facilities for rural passengers

Following proposals previously submitted for rural routes in Bundi district, the depot management has invited tenders for deluxe buses from private bus operators across the state. After the tenders are opened and approval is received from the headquarters, bus operations will commence on nine rural routes in the district, providing improved facilities for passengers in rural areas.
-Ghanshyam Gaud, Chief Manager, Bundi Depot.

