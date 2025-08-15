Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Bundi School Accident: Five Children Injured During Independence Day Celebrations

A major accident occurred during the Independence Day celebrations in Bundi district, Rajasthan. Five school children were injured when a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

Bundi

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Bundi-School-Accident-1
Children (Image: Patrika)

Bundi News: A major accident occurred today during Independence Day celebrations in Bundi district, Rajasthan. Five children were injured when a portion of the ceiling collapsed at a private school located on Chittor Road in the city during the 15 August programme. All the injured children were taken to the hospital.

According to reports, cultural programmes were being organised at Setpaul School situated on Chittor Road in the city as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Suddenly, a part of the ceiling collapsed. The unexpected accident caused chaos at the scene.

Five Children Injured in the Accident

Five school children were injured in the accident. Twinkle, Adish, Srishti, Vidisha, and Vinay were immediately taken to the hospital by school teachers. The doctors treated the injured children. The news of the accident caused panic among the children's families, who rushed to the hospital.



Officials Reach the Hospital

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Tehsildar, Arjun Singh, the city Kotwal, Bhanwar Singh, and officials from the education department reached the hospital. The officials spoke to the doctors and enquired about the well-being of the injured children. It is reported that all the injured children were discharged after treatment.

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 11:22 am

