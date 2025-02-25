National Highway 52: Highway Link Road Turned Parking Lot, Drivers Frustrated

According to information, on the highway, both routes leading from the Bundi railway crossing to Bundi city experience congestion due to trucks queuing for the train rake at the Bundi railway station. There is no fixed time for clearing the trucks from the road once the queue forms. The absence of any parking space at the railway station for trucks unloading goods from the rake forces drivers to park on the road.

This causes significant inconvenience to vehicles travelling from Jaipur to Bundi city and from Kota to Bundi city. Collisions frequently occur between drivers due to vehicles coming from the wrong side. The lack of action by district officials has emboldened truck drivers, leading to frequent accidents.

Railway Collecting Freight

While the railway receives freight charges for the goods loaded onto trains after the rake arrives, the trucks parked on the highway cause significant inconvenience to the public. However, no one is paying attention to this. As a result, the connecting roads of the highway remain congested for eight days a month.