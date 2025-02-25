scriptNational Highway 52: Highway Link Road Turned Parking Lot, Drivers Frustrated | Latest News | Patrika News
National Highway 52: Highway Link Road Turned Parking Lot, Drivers Frustrated

Traffic jams under the railway overbridge on National Highway 52 have become commonplace. Despite complaints, the administration has not paid attention to this issue.

BundiFeb 25, 2025 / 12:28 pm

Patrika Desk

राजमार्ग की सम्पर्क सडक़ बनी पार्किंग, वाहन चालक हो रहे परेशान

रामगंजबालाजी. राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 52 पर रेलवे तिराए से बूंदी शहर में प्रवेश करने वाली दोनों सडक़ों पर खड़े ट्रक।

Ramganjmandi: Traffic jams under the railway overbridge on National Highway 52 have become commonplace. Despite complaints, the administration has not paid attention to this issue. The lack of attention from the district’s police, transport, and highway officials is causing distress to the public.
According to information, on the highway, both routes leading from the Bundi railway crossing to Bundi city experience congestion due to trucks queuing for the train rake at the Bundi railway station.

There is no fixed time for clearing the trucks from the road once the queue forms. The absence of any parking space at the railway station for trucks unloading goods from the rake forces drivers to park on the road.
This causes significant inconvenience to vehicles travelling from Jaipur to Bundi city and from Kota to Bundi city. Collisions frequently occur between drivers due to vehicles coming from the wrong side. The lack of action by district officials has emboldened truck drivers, leading to frequent accidents.
Railway Collecting Freight
While the railway receives freight charges for the goods loaded onto trains after the rake arrives, the trucks parked on the highway cause significant inconvenience to the public. However, no one is paying attention to this. As a result, the connecting roads of the highway remain congested for eight days a month.

