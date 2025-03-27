Cobra Disrupts Rajasthan Board Exams

scriptCobra Disrupts Rajasthan Board Exams | Latest News | Patrika News
Panic gripped a government school in Dhowara village, Bundi district, when a cobra suddenly appeared on the school premises during board examinations.

BundiMar 27, 2025 / 07:05 pm

Bundi: Panic gripped a government school in Dhowara village in the district during board exams when a cobra suddenly appeared on the school premises. This caused a commotion among the school staff and examinees. Fortunately, the alertness of the school staff averted a major accident, and the examination was completed without any hindrance. Following this, the school principal contacted rescue experts to remove the cobra.
According to reports, board examinations were underway at the Rajkiya Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Dhowara, on Wednesday when the school staff spotted a cobra in the storeroom. The examination hall and the storeroom were not far apart; if the snake had entered the hall, it could have caused panic among the children. Teachers immediately informed the principal, Lokesh Kumar Meena. However, the staff acted swiftly, stationing an employee to monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, the principal informed Yudhisthir Meena, a rescue expert working at the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi. Yudhisthir Meena then arrived at the school and rescued the snake, releasing it into the forest. After the snake was rescued, parents and the school community thanked Yudhisthir Meena for ensuring the safety of the children.

