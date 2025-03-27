Cobra Disrupts Rajasthan Board Exams

According to reports, board examinations were underway at the Rajkiya Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Dhowara, on Wednesday when the school staff spotted a cobra in the storeroom. The examination hall and the storeroom were not far apart; if the snake had entered the hall, it could have caused panic among the children. Teachers immediately informed the principal, Lokesh Kumar Meena. However, the staff acted swiftly, stationing an employee to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the principal informed Yudhisthir Meena, a rescue expert working at the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi. Yudhisthir Meena then arrived at the school and rescued the snake, releasing it into the forest. After the snake was rescued, parents and the school community thanked Yudhisthir Meena for ensuring the safety of the children.