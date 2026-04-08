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Bundi

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Visits Bundi, Reviews Ram Jal Setu Link Project

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma landed at the helipad around 12 PM. Following this, he inspected the aqueduct under construction on the Chambal River. A temporary helipad had been constructed here in anticipation of the Chief Minister's arrival.

2 min read

Bundi

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 08, 2026

CM Bhajanlal in bundi

CM Bhajan Lal in bundi

Ram Jal Setu Link Project: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma arrived in Guhata village in the Laban area on Wednesday, where he reviewed the ongoing work on the under-construction Ram Jal Setu Link Project. Extensive preparations were made by the administration and public representatives for the Chief Minister's visit. Minister Suresh Rawat and Minister Hiralal Nagar were also present at the event venue.

The Chief Minister landed at the helipad around 12 PM. Following this, he inspected the aqueduct being constructed over the Chambal River. A temporary helipad had been built here in anticipation of the Chief Minister's arrival.

Administrative Officials Took Charge

The activities of the district's administrative officials were intensified throughout the day due to the Chief Minister's visit. Acting District Collector Ramkishore Meena, Naib Tehsildar Rambharos Meena, Naib Tehsildar Lakheri Jagdish Sharma, PWD Executive Engineer P.R. Meena, and Assistant Engineer of the project Niranjan Deikheda, along with several other officials, were present at the site.

Preparations Intensify for Proposed Assembly on April 11

Preparations have also been expedited for the proposed visit of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on April 11. Former Agriculture Minister Prabhulal Saini visited the Ramsagar Lake and the proposed assembly site to review the arrangements.

He stated that on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti, the foundation stone for and inauguration of development works worth crores of rupees, including the beautification of Ramsagar Lake, will be held during a program organised in Amartya.

Review of Development Works at Ramsagar Lake

During the inspection, the progress of development works around Ramsagar Lake, including cleanliness, pathway construction, lighting arrangements, and green area expansion, was reviewed.

During this, Sub-Divisional Officer Shivraj Meena, Tehsildar Ratanlal Meena, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Hariram Meena, and Assistant Engineer Lokesh Nagar, among other officials, were instructed to maintain the quality of work and complete it on time.

Plants Procured from Hyderabad

For the beautification of the Ramsagar Lake area, various types of plants including Sandalwood, Ashoka, Bottle Brush, Chinese Palm, White and Red Sandalwood, Jakaranda, Amaltas, Morpankhi, Black Ficus, and Harsingar have been procured from Hyderabad.

Additionally, the dome construction work being carried out at the assembly site was also inspected. During this, BJP workers including Parmendra Singh Solanki, Nitesh Khatod, CP Gunajal, Narayan Maheshwari, Ishwar Saini, Ram-Lakshman, Keshav Saini, Lokesh Saini, Phoolchand Saini, and Ratan were present.

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Updated on:

08 Apr 2026 02:25 pm

Published on:

08 Apr 2026 02:24 pm

News / Rajasthan / Bundi / CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Visits Bundi, Reviews Ram Jal Setu Link Project

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