Bundi

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel from Kota to Delhi made easier with toll-free travel starting at Laban Interchange

Good News: The opening of the Laban Interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has made travel from Kota to Delhi and Sawai Madhopur even easier.

less than 1 minute read

Bundi

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 27, 2026

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. Photo: Patrika

The journey from Kota to Delhi has now become easier on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Laban area. Previously, vehicles coming from Kota had to exit at the Laban interchange, complete a free registration, and then resume their journey towards Delhi. However, the barriers at the Laban interchange on the expressway have now been removed, restoring the road.

This allows vehicles travelling from Kota to Delhi and Sawai Madhopur to proceed directly without stopping. Additionally, one-way traffic has been initiated on a trial basis from Laban to Sawai Madhopur, enabling vehicles travelling to Sawai Madhopur to pass through here after registering at the toll without charge.

Traffic Jams Caused by Wrong-Side Driving

Previously, at the Laban interchange, vehicles arriving from Kota would exit the toll, drive a short distance on the wrong side, and then enter the toll for Sawai Madhopur. With the removal of the barriers, vehicles can now proceed directly, eliminating the need for wrong-side driving at the interchange and thus resolving traffic jams. This has brought relief to drivers travelling towards Itawa, Baran, and Madhya Pradesh.

Reduced Traffic on Mega Highway

Previously, vehicles heading to Sawai Madhopur from the Laban interchange had to travel 56 kilometres via the Kota-Dausa Mega Highway to use the expressway from Kushtala, Sawai Madhopur. This resulted in increased traffic load on the mega highway, leading to frequent accidents and traffic jams for drivers. With vehicles now able to proceed directly onto the expressway, the pressure of vehicles on the mega highway has decreased.

Vehicles coming from Kota can now proceed directly without stopping at the toll. Toll-free registration is being conducted here. The road from Laban to Sawai Madhopur has been opened on a trial basis and will remain so until further notice.
Kalyan Singh Sikarwar, Manager, Laban Interchange Expressway

