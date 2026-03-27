Rajasthan: New Roadways Bus Stand to Be Built on 21,000 Sq Metres, Thousands to Benefit

In-charge Minister Nagar, while giving necessary guidelines to the officials of the Agriculture Marketing Board and Transport Department regarding the construction of the bus stand, said that the state government's objective is to provide better and modern basic facilities to the people of the district. Under this objective, the construction of a new roadways bus stand has been proposed in Bundi. He directed the officials to prepare all necessary proposals related to construction soon and send them to the state government, so that construction work can be started promptly after receiving approval.