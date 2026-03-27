Rajasthan: New Roadways Bus Stand to Be Built on 21,000 Sq Metres, Thousands to Benefit

Bundi: The district is set to receive another major boost soon. A new roadways bus stand, equipped with modern facilities, will be built in the city with a focus on passenger convenience. Spread over more than 21,000 square metres, the bus stand is expected to provide improved transport facilities to thousands of passengers in the district.
The proposed bus stand will be constructed in the old agricultural produce market premises, Dhanmandi area of the city. Currently, this place has been identified for the construction of the bus stand. With the construction of the new bus stand, passengers will be provided with better seating arrangements, toilets, drinking water, parking, and many other modern facilities. Also, the arrangement for the movement and operation of buses will be more streamlined.
On Thursday, the Minister of State for Energy and the district's in-charge minister, Hiralal Nagar, inspected the proposed bus stand site. During this, he reviewed the old agricultural produce market premises and obtained detailed information from the concerned officials about the plans related to the construction of the bus station and the proposed facilities. During the inspection, he also instructed the officials to make the bus station modern and convenient, keeping in mind the needs of the passengers.
In-charge Minister Nagar, while giving necessary guidelines to the officials of the Agriculture Marketing Board and Transport Department regarding the construction of the bus stand, said that the state government's objective is to provide better and modern basic facilities to the people of the district. Under this objective, the construction of a new roadways bus stand has been proposed in Bundi. He directed the officials to prepare all necessary proposals related to construction soon and send them to the state government, so that construction work can be started promptly after receiving approval.
He said that the government's effort is to start the construction work of the bus stand on the ground as soon as possible and for the general public to benefit from it. With the construction of the new bus station, the traffic system in the city will also improve, and passengers will get more convenient arrangements for long-distance buses.
On this occasion, District Collector Akshay Godara, Additional District Collector Ramkishore Meena, District President Rameshwar Meena, Rajkumar Shringi, Suresh Agarwal, Shakti Singh Asawat, Nirmal Malav, and Abhishek Jain, along with officials from the concerned departments, were present.
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