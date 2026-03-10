Rajasthan: 29 km Canal to Be Built at Cost of Rs 70 Crore, 44 Villages to Benefit

The Forest Department had stipulated a condition for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC), requiring the construction of a 6-foot high wall on both ends of the 29-kilometre canal, which was estimated to cost around ₹60 crore. However, the Public Health Engineering Department requested the Forest Department to reconsider this condition, stating that ₹60 crore would be difficult to arrange. Following this, senior officials of the Forest Department reviewed the condition. Subsequently, the Forest Department proposed the construction of a footbridge every 500 metres along the 29-kilometre forest stretch of the canal, to which the Water Resources Department agreed.