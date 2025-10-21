Bank Holiday: Banks to Remain Closed in Many Cities Due to Govardhan Puja

Bank Holiday Today: Banks will remain closed in some parts of the country on Tuesday, October 21, on the occasion of Diwali Amavasya, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja. This information is available in the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While Govardhan is being celebrated on Tuesday in many places, in some it will be celebrated on Wednesday. In such a situation, people are confused whether banks will be closed on October 21 or not. Let's find out where banks will be closed.