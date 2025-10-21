Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Business

Bank Holiday: Banks to Remain Closed in Many Cities Due to Govardhan Puja

Diwali Amavasya, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja are being celebrated today, Tuesday, in many parts of the country. Due to this, banks will remain closed in many cities today.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Bank Holiday Today

(PC: Pixabay)

Bank Holiday Today: Banks will remain closed in some parts of the country on Tuesday, October 21, on the occasion of Diwali Amavasya, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja. This information is available in the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While Govardhan is being celebrated on Tuesday in many places, in some it will be celebrated on Wednesday. In such a situation, people are confused whether banks will be closed on October 21 or not. Let's find out where banks will be closed.

Banks will be closed here on Tuesday

According to the list of holidays available on the RBI website, banks will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, in Belapur, Bhopal, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, and Srinagar zones due to Diwali Amavasya, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja.

Diwali Amavasya is also on Tuesday

Traditionally, the date of Diwali is determined according to the date of Amavasya. This year, the Amavasya tithi starts from October 20 and ends on October 21, 2025. Notably, according to the Hindu almanac, Diwali was celebrated on October 20 in most parts of the country, while in some regions the festival is being celebrated today.

When is Govardhan Puja 2025?

Banks in some parts of the country will also be closed today on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. This festival is celebrated the day after Diwali and commemorates the event when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain to protect the residents of Vrindavan from Indra's wrath. According to the Hindu almanac, the Kartik Shukla Paksha Pratipada tithi will start on October 21 at 5:54 PM and end on October 22 at 8:16 PM.

When are banks closed?

Banks across the country remain closed on national, religious, and regional occasions. Additionally, banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays.

Which services are available during bank holidays?

Online banking services are generally available across the country on bank holidays, allowing customers to conduct convenient financial transactions through digital channels.

Banks will remain closed on these dates in October

October 21, 2025: Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar on this day due to Govardhan Puja.

October 22, 2025: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Patna zones on this day due to Bali Pratipada.

October 23, 2025: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla on this day due to Bhai Dooj.

October 25, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country on this day due to the fourth Saturday.

October 26, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country on this day due to Sunday.

October 27, 2025: Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi zones on this day due to Chhath Puja.

October 28, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Patna and Ranchi zones on this day due to Chhath Puja.

October 31, 2025: Banks will be closed in the Ahmedabad zone on this day due to the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 10:54 am

English News / Business / Bank Holiday: Banks to Remain Closed in Many Cities Due to Govardhan Puja

Business

