Trump's 500% Tariff on India: Is the US Preparing to Impose it? This Bill Could Bring It

US Senator Lindsey Graham shared information on the social media platform X, tweeting that this bipartisan Russia sanctions bill has received the approval of Donald Trump. The objective of this legislation is to exert economic pressure on countries that are bolstering Russia's war-fighting capabilities against Ukraine by purchasing cheap crude oil from Russia. According to the proposal, all goods and services imported from Russia to the US could face tariffs 500 percent higher than their current prices. This is being viewed as an economic weapon to limit Russia's military activities in the context of the Ukraine war.