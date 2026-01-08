Trump's 500% Tariff on India: Is the US Preparing to Impose it? This Bill Could Bring It

Tariff (Image: Patrika)
A new political and economic development has emerged in America concerning Russia. US Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted on X, stating that US President Donald Trump has supported strict sanctions on countries buying oil from Russia. The proposed legislation suggests imposing tariffs of at least 500 percent on countries purchasing oil from Russia. This move could impact countries like India, China, and Brazil, which are currently buying crude oil from Russia. This proposal comes at a time when diplomatic activities are intensifying globally over the Ukraine war, and the energy market is already experiencing a period of instability.
US Senator Lindsey Graham shared information on the social media platform X, tweeting that this bipartisan Russia sanctions bill has received the approval of Donald Trump. The objective of this legislation is to exert economic pressure on countries that are bolstering Russia's war-fighting capabilities against Ukraine by purchasing cheap crude oil from Russia. According to the proposal, all goods and services imported from Russia to the US could face tariffs 500 percent higher than their current prices. This is being viewed as an economic weapon to limit Russia's military activities in the context of the Ukraine war.
In his tweet, Lindsey prominently named countries such as India, China, and Brazil under this proposed legislation. These nations have been among the major buyers increasing their oil imports from Russia in recent times. America believes that the purchase of cheap Russian oil provides economic strength to Russia. If this bill is enacted, these countries could face the threat of additional tariffs on their exports to the US. This is expected to impact trade relations and global supply chains, particularly in sectors dependent on the American market.
The Russia sanctions bill has come into discussion at a time when the global energy market is already grappling with price volatility. The Ukraine war, Middle East tensions, and supply constraints have made the oil market sensitive. America views this legislation as a tool for diplomatic pressure, aimed at increasing pressure on Russia to negotiate. In the coming days, voting on this bill and the international reaction could affect many countries globally.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending