9 January 2026,

Friday

Business

Gold Price Alert: Major Surge Expected, Rates Could Rise Significantly in Coming Months

Gold Price Surge Reasons: HSBC Research estimates that gold prices may see a surge. A major reason for this is the ongoing international turmoil.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

Gold Silver Price

Gold Prices Likely to Keep Rising (PC: AI)

Gold price forecast HSBC: The rally in gold prices is not over yet. Gold could see a significant jump in the coming days. Both gold and silver performed brilliantly in 2025. Both are expected to maintain their momentum this year as well. The current global turmoil is creating a favourable environment for a surge in gold and silver prices. In such a scenario, commodity experts believe that the shine of both metals will continue to increase.

This Year's Forecast

HSBC Research has also forecast a rise in gold prices. HSBC believes that gold could surpass the $5,000 per ounce mark within the first six months of 2026. Currently, the international market price for gold is around $4,471 per ounce. This means that prices could see an upward trend in the coming days. HSBC expects the momentum seen in gold prices last year to continue in 2026. However, some dips may also be observed.

Reasons for Continued Rally

HSBC states that this rally in gold prices is driven by a strong combination of safe-haven flows and risk-off positioning. A weaker US dollar, policy uncertainty, and concerns over rising fiscal deficits (especially in the US) are encouraging investors to buy gold. Additionally, geopolitical risks are also providing strength to gold. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, US-China rivalry, and the US attack on Venezuela are supporting the bullion market. It is believed that if more such news emerges internationally, gold and silver prices could rise even faster.

Opportunity for Investors

Purchases by central banks have also contributed to the rise in prices. Countries like China are again focused on replenishing their gold reserves. However, HSBC believes that the figures for this year might be slightly lower compared to the purchases made between 2022 and 2024, as higher prices often dampen the desire to buy. According to HSBC, despite operational challenges, gold mine production is expected to increase in 2026-27. Furthermore, recycling may also see an uptick. It is noteworthy that if gold production increases as per HSBC's forecast, then prices might soften later. This could present an opportunity for gold investors.

Current Prices

Gold and silver prices have seen an increase today, January 9th, as well. On MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 1,38,419. Meanwhile, silver prices are trading at Rs 2,48,447 per kilogram. Gold and silver have experienced some fluctuations this year. However, their overall outlook remains positive. The possibility of price surges remains due to the increasing use of silver and China's efforts to limit exports.

