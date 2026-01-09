Gold and Silver Prices Surge as Trump's Greenland Acquisition Talk Impacts Market

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices were trading with gains on the last trading day of the week, Friday. Domestic futures prices of gold also saw a slight increase. On Friday morning, gold was trading at ₹1,37,966 per 10 grams on the MCX exchange, up 0.16 per cent or ₹224.
The rise in gold prices was attributed to strong spot demand, a fall in the dollar, and increasing geopolitical tensions. While the US and US-Venezuela tensions are ongoing, Donald Trump's comments on Greenland have further escalated geopolitical tensions.
Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a rise. Silver was trading in the green on Friday morning in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX, silver was trading at ₹2,45,265 per kilogram, up 0.80 per cent or ₹1941.
Global gold prices showed a mixed trend. On COMEX, gold was trading at $4,471.30 per ounce, up 0.24 per cent or $10.60. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading at $4,463.45 per ounce, down 0.32 per cent or $14.20.
Global silver prices also showed a mixed trend on Friday. On COMEX, the global price of silver was trading at $76.16 per ounce, up 1.35 per cent or $1.02. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $76.56 per ounce, down 0.58 per cent or $0.43.
