20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

BJP President Nitin Nabin's Net Worth: Investments and Assets Revealed

Nitin Nabin has taken over the chair of the BJP President. The new president of the BJP has assets worth crores. He has invested in several companies.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Nitin Nabin BJP National President,Nitin nabin age,Nitin nabin BJP President,Nitin Nabin BJP President Election,

(Photo - IANS)

Nitin Nabin has become the new boss of the BJP. He has been declared the new president of the party. When he was handed the responsibility of the working president last year, it was clear that he would occupy the president's chair. With Nabin's coronation, a new era has begun in the BJP. His tenure will be for three years. Let's find out how much wealth Nitin Nabin, who has ascended to the highest position in the BJP, possesses.

BJP Boss is a Crorepatis

The financial condition of the national president of the BJP is also very strong. The youngest president of the party revealed his financial status during the Bihar Assembly elections. In an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he stated that his total assets are ₹3,06,96,962. However, he has only ₹35,000 in cash. His wife has ₹25,000 in cash. Nitin Nabin also has liabilities of approximately ₹50 lakh. The BJP President has accounts in Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank. He has over ₹98 lakh deposited in banks, financial institutions, and non-banking financial companies.

Investments Made Here

Nitin Nabin has invested in bonds, debentures, and the stock market, where he has invested over six lakh rupees. Nabin has invested in Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund, Moti Lal Oswal Nifty Micro Cap 250 Index Fund, Invesco India Mid Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Large and Mid Cap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund, and Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund. He has made the largest investment of ₹3,50,000 in Invesco India Mid Cap Fund. Additionally, he holds life insurance policies from LIC, HDFC, and SBI, valued at approximately ₹6 lakh.

No Investment in Post Office

The BJP President owns two cars. According to information available on myneta, Nitin Nabin owns a Mahindra Scorpio and an Innova Crysta, valued at over ₹37 lakh. The Nabin family also possesses jewellery worth over ₹11 lakh. Nitin Nabin does not own any agricultural land, but his wife owns agricultural land valued at approximately ₹29 lakh. Furthermore, he has a residential property valued at over ₹1 crore. Nitin Nabin has not invested in any post office schemes, nor does he have any personal loans in his name.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 03:49 pm

News / Business / BJP President Nitin Nabin's Net Worth: Investments and Assets Revealed

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amidst Trump Tariff Threat and Global Tensions

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

US Consumers Bore the Brunt of Tariffs on India and Brazil, Report Reveals

Donald Trump Tariffs
Business

Gold Prices Surge as Trump’s Greenland Remark Sparks Safe Haven Demand; Silver Crosses Rs 3 Lakh Mark

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Ticket cancellations will be expensive, know the refund rules before travelling

vande-bharat-train
Business

xAI Announces Recruitment of Local Language Speakers to Train Grok AI

Grok AI Controversy
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.