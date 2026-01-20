BJP President Nitin Nabin's Net Worth: Investments and Assets Revealed

The financial condition of the national president of the BJP is also very strong. The youngest president of the party revealed his financial status during the Bihar Assembly elections. In an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he stated that his total assets are ₹3,06,96,962. However, he has only ₹35,000 in cash. His wife has ₹25,000 in cash. Nitin Nabin also has liabilities of approximately ₹50 lakh. The BJP President has accounts in Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank. He has over ₹98 lakh deposited in banks, financial institutions, and non-banking financial companies.