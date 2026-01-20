BJP President Nitin Nabin's Net Worth: Investments and Assets Revealed

(Photo - IANS)
Nitin Nabin has become the new boss of the BJP. He has been declared the new president of the party. When he was handed the responsibility of the working president last year, it was clear that he would occupy the president's chair. With Nabin's coronation, a new era has begun in the BJP. His tenure will be for three years. Let's find out how much wealth Nitin Nabin, who has ascended to the highest position in the BJP, possesses.
The financial condition of the national president of the BJP is also very strong. The youngest president of the party revealed his financial status during the Bihar Assembly elections. In an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he stated that his total assets are ₹3,06,96,962. However, he has only ₹35,000 in cash. His wife has ₹25,000 in cash. Nitin Nabin also has liabilities of approximately ₹50 lakh. The BJP President has accounts in Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank. He has over ₹98 lakh deposited in banks, financial institutions, and non-banking financial companies.
Nitin Nabin has invested in bonds, debentures, and the stock market, where he has invested over six lakh rupees. Nabin has invested in Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund, Moti Lal Oswal Nifty Micro Cap 250 Index Fund, Invesco India Mid Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Large and Mid Cap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund, and Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund. He has made the largest investment of ₹3,50,000 in Invesco India Mid Cap Fund. Additionally, he holds life insurance policies from LIC, HDFC, and SBI, valued at approximately ₹6 lakh.
The BJP President owns two cars. According to information available on myneta, Nitin Nabin owns a Mahindra Scorpio and an Innova Crysta, valued at over ₹37 lakh. The Nabin family also possesses jewellery worth over ₹11 lakh. Nitin Nabin does not own any agricultural land, but his wife owns agricultural land valued at approximately ₹29 lakh. Furthermore, he has a residential property valued at over ₹1 crore. Nitin Nabin has not invested in any post office schemes, nor does he have any personal loans in his name.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending