Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold breaks its own record again as prices soar, silver too shows no sign of slowing down

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices are witnessing a continuous surge.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Oct 15, 2025

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a continuous surge, with the price of gold setting a new record daily. This has created significant difficulties for those looking to buy jewellery. Those who need to purchase ornaments for weddings are finding their budgets disrupted. On Wednesday, gold once again broke its previous record. In early trading on the MCX exchange, it was seen trading at ₹1,26,726 per 10 grams, an increase of 0.37% or ₹470. This price reached ₹1,27,500 per 10 grams in early trade, marking a new all-time high for gold.

Why are prices increasing?

Gold is advancing rapidly in the global market due to escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. This impact is also visible in the domestic market. Furthermore, expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve are contributing to the price surge.

Silver prices are also not stopping

The rise in silver prices is also relentless. On Wednesday morning, the domestic futures price of silver was seen trading at ₹1,60,094 per kilogram, an increase of 0.37% or ₹590. Silver prices are also witnessing a surge at the global level.
































DetailsDomestic Gold Price (MCX)Global Gold Price (COMEX)
Current Price₹1,26,726 per 10 grams$4,201.70 per ounce
Increase (%)+0.37%+0.92%
Increase (Amount)₹470 per 10 grams$38.30 per ounce
Early Trade High (All-time High)₹1,27,500 per 10 grams

Global Gold Price

Global gold prices were seen rising on Wednesday morning. On COMEX, the global price of gold was trading at $4,201.70 per ounce, an increase of 0.92% or $38.30.



























DetailsDomestic Silver Price (MCX)Global Silver Price (COMEX)
Current Price₹1,60,094 per kilogram$51.17 per ounce
Increase (%)+0.37%+1.07%
Increase (Amount)₹590 per kilogram$0.55 per ounce

Global Silver Price

Along with gold, global silver prices are also witnessing a surge. On Wednesday morning, the global price of silver was seen trading at $51.17 per ounce, an increase of 1.07% or $0.55.

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 10:50 am

