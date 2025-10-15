Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold breaks its own record again as prices soar, silver too shows no sign of slowing down

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a continuous surge, with the price of gold setting a new record daily. This has created significant difficulties for those looking to buy jewellery. Those who need to purchase ornaments for weddings are finding their budgets disrupted. On Wednesday, gold once again broke its previous record. In early trading on the MCX exchange, it was seen trading at ₹1,26,726 per 10 grams, an increase of 0.37% or ₹470. This price reached ₹1,27,500 per 10 grams in early trade, marking a new all-time high for gold.
Gold is advancing rapidly in the global market due to escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. This impact is also visible in the domestic market. Furthermore, expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve are contributing to the price surge.
The rise in silver prices is also relentless. On Wednesday morning, the domestic futures price of silver was seen trading at ₹1,60,094 per kilogram, an increase of 0.37% or ₹590. Silver prices are also witnessing a surge at the global level.
|Details
|Domestic Gold Price (MCX)
|Global Gold Price (COMEX)
|Current Price
|₹1,26,726 per 10 grams
|$4,201.70 per ounce
|Increase (%)
|+0.37%
|+0.92%
|Increase (Amount)
|₹470 per 10 grams
|$38.30 per ounce
|Early Trade High (All-time High)
|₹1,27,500 per 10 grams
|—
Global gold prices were seen rising on Wednesday morning. On COMEX, the global price of gold was trading at $4,201.70 per ounce, an increase of 0.92% or $38.30.
|Details
|Domestic Silver Price (MCX)
|Global Silver Price (COMEX)
|Current Price
|₹1,60,094 per kilogram
|$51.17 per ounce
|Increase (%)
|+0.37%
|+1.07%
|Increase (Amount)
|₹590 per kilogram
|$0.55 per ounce
Along with gold, global silver prices are also witnessing a surge. On Wednesday morning, the global price of silver was seen trading at $51.17 per ounce, an increase of 1.07% or $0.55.
