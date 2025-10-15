Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold breaks its own record again as prices soar, silver too shows no sign of slowing down

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a continuous surge, with the price of gold setting a new record daily. This has created significant difficulties for those looking to buy jewellery. Those who need to purchase ornaments for weddings are finding their budgets disrupted. On Wednesday, gold once again broke its previous record. In early trading on the MCX exchange, it was seen trading at ₹1,26,726 per 10 grams, an increase of 0.37% or ₹470. This price reached ₹1,27,500 per 10 grams in early trade, marking a new all-time high for gold.