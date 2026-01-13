Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Check Current Rates

Carsten Menke of Julius Baer Group Ltd. believes that the Trump-Fed dispute could lead to a surge in gold and silver prices. According to a report by NDTV Profit, Carsten Menke stated, "We see the Fed-Trump dispute as a major bullish wildcard for precious metals in 2026." He further added that the silver market, being smaller in size, is more sensitive to changes in the dollar and is therefore likely to react more strongly to such concerns. Meanwhile, Bloomberg strategists suggest that gold is at historical highs, with rallies driven by political, monetary, and geopolitical risks increasing demand for safe-haven assets. Given this environment, gold is likely to reach $5,000 per ounce soon.