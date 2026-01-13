Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Check Current Rates

Gold and silver prices have risen again. (PC: AI)
Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices have seen a surge again. Gold is rapidly moving towards ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams, while silver appears eager to touch the ₹3 lakh mark. Prices of gold and silver are expected to remain on an upward trend. Commodity exporters believe that global turmoil and the escalating dispute between Donald Trump and the Fed Reserve Chief will continue to strengthen gold and silver for now.
On the morning of January 13, gold was available on the MCX exchange at ₹1,42,075 per 10 grams, marking an increase from the previous session. Similarly, silver was available at ₹2,70,901 per kilogram, also opening with a jump compared to the previous session. Both gold and silver have the potential for significant surges. Both metals performed exceptionally well last year. In this context, it cannot be ruled out that gold might reach ₹1.5 lakh and silver ₹3 lakh in the coming days. Internationally, silver has crossed $85 per ounce, and gold is priced at $4,596.7 per ounce. Both are rising much faster than previously estimated.
The dispute between US President Donald Trump and Fed Reserve Chief Jerome Powell (Donald Trump & Jerome Powell Tension) has intensified significantly. Powell revealed that a criminal investigation has been initiated against him. Targeting Trump, he stated that the criminal investigation was launched because the Federal Reserve prioritised the public's welfare over the President's preferences when setting interest rates. He added that the actions taken by the Department of Justice against him clearly indicate that everything is being done under pressure. Experts believe this dispute in the US could weaken the dollar and boost investment in gold and silver, leading to an increase in their prices.
Carsten Menke of Julius Baer Group Ltd. believes that the Trump-Fed dispute could lead to a surge in gold and silver prices. According to a report by NDTV Profit, Carsten Menke stated, "We see the Fed-Trump dispute as a major bullish wildcard for precious metals in 2026." He further added that the silver market, being smaller in size, is more sensitive to changes in the dollar and is therefore likely to react more strongly to such concerns. Meanwhile, Bloomberg strategists suggest that gold is at historical highs, with rallies driven by political, monetary, and geopolitical risks increasing demand for safe-haven assets. Given this environment, gold is likely to reach $5,000 per ounce soon.
