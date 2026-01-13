13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Check Current Rates

Gold Silver hits record high MCX: The growing dispute between US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell is likely to weaken the dollar and increase investment in gold and silver.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold and silver prices have risen again. (PC: AI)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices have seen a surge again. Gold is rapidly moving towards ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams, while silver appears eager to touch the ₹3 lakh mark. Prices of gold and silver are expected to remain on an upward trend. Commodity exporters believe that global turmoil and the escalating dispute between Donald Trump and the Fed Reserve Chief will continue to strengthen gold and silver for now.

Continuous Surge

On the morning of January 13, gold was available on the MCX exchange at ₹1,42,075 per 10 grams, marking an increase from the previous session. Similarly, silver was available at ₹2,70,901 per kilogram, also opening with a jump compared to the previous session. Both gold and silver have the potential for significant surges. Both metals performed exceptionally well last year. In this context, it cannot be ruled out that gold might reach ₹1.5 lakh and silver ₹3 lakh in the coming days. Internationally, silver has crossed $85 per ounce, and gold is priced at $4,596.7 per ounce. Both are rising much faster than previously estimated.

Trump-Powell A Major Factor

The dispute between US President Donald Trump and Fed Reserve Chief Jerome Powell (Donald Trump & Jerome Powell Tension) has intensified significantly. Powell revealed that a criminal investigation has been initiated against him. Targeting Trump, he stated that the criminal investigation was launched because the Federal Reserve prioritised the public's welfare over the President's preferences when setting interest rates. He added that the actions taken by the Department of Justice against him clearly indicate that everything is being done under pressure. Experts believe this dispute in the US could weaken the dollar and boost investment in gold and silver, leading to an increase in their prices.

Future Outlook

Carsten Menke of Julius Baer Group Ltd. believes that the Trump-Fed dispute could lead to a surge in gold and silver prices. According to a report by NDTV Profit, Carsten Menke stated, "We see the Fed-Trump dispute as a major bullish wildcard for precious metals in 2026." He further added that the silver market, being smaller in size, is more sensitive to changes in the dollar and is therefore likely to react more strongly to such concerns. Meanwhile, Bloomberg strategists suggest that gold is at historical highs, with rallies driven by political, monetary, and geopolitical risks increasing demand for safe-haven assets. Given this environment, gold is likely to reach $5,000 per ounce soon.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 11:47 am

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Check Current Rates

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

IRCTC's New Rule: Aadhaar-Verified Users Only for Train Reservations from Today

irctc new rule update 2026
Business

Gold Price Alert: Major Surge Expected, Rates Could Rise Significantly in Coming Months

Gold Silver Price
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge as Trump's Greenland Acquisition Talk Impacts Market

Gold Price Today
Business

Trump's 500% Tariff on India: Is the US Preparing to Impose it? This Bill Could Bring It

US Tariffs on India
Business

US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

US Venezuela Tension
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.