Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amidst Trump Tariff Threat and Global Tensions

Commodity experts believe that the factors supporting gold and silver are still present. Therefore, the prices may continue to rise. Although there might be some fluctuations in between, it is unlikely that the appeal of both metals will diminish. The US stance on Greenland is likely to increase international tensions. Donald Trump wants to occupy Greenland at any cost, and NATO countries are standing firm against it. In such a scenario, the situation could worsen in the coming days. Meanwhile, statements from Russia are also giving rise to fears of an escalation in the war with Ukraine. In such a situation, investment in gold and silver may increase, and prices may rise.