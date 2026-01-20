20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amidst Trump Tariff Threat and Global Tensions

International tensions are causing gold and silver prices to rise continuously. Once again, a surge in the prices of both metals has been observed.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Gold Silver Price Today

Image: Patrika

Gold and silver prices have surged once again. Gold has become nearly fifteen hundred rupees more expensive, while silver prices have directly jumped by about 11 thousand rupees. The prices of gold and silver are rising due to US President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on the issue of Greenland and increasing international tensions. Trump has warned of imposing heavy tariffs on countries that do not support him in occupying Greenland. Meanwhile, NATO member countries' military contingents have reached Greenland to deal with US actions.

Prices Surge Again

On MCX, on the morning of January 20, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 1,46,600, which is Rs 1519 higher than the previous session. Silver is available at Rs 3,13,913 per kg, marking a jump of over Rs 11,000. Internationally, gold has reached $4,681.66 per ounce, while silver is trading at $93.69 per ounce. Gold and silver are continuously strengthening. After one or two major dips in between, it was being said that the silver bubble had burst, but silver has proved those predictions wrong.

Trump Increasing Tensions

Commodity experts believe that the factors supporting gold and silver are still present. Therefore, the prices may continue to rise. Although there might be some fluctuations in between, it is unlikely that the appeal of both metals will diminish. The US stance on Greenland is likely to increase international tensions. Donald Trump wants to occupy Greenland at any cost, and NATO countries are standing firm against it. In such a scenario, the situation could worsen in the coming days. Meanwhile, statements from Russia are also giving rise to fears of an escalation in the war with Ukraine. In such a situation, investment in gold and silver may increase, and prices may rise.

Further Rise Expected

News that increases tension, whether international or domestic, attracts investment in gold. Investment in gold is considered the safest. Now, silver has also joined the gold category. There is a rapid inflow of investment in silver. Additionally, silver has significant industrial applications, especially with increasing demand in electric vehicles and the solar sector, while supply has not increased. China has also limited silver exports. Due to these reasons, the shine of silver, along with gold, may continue to increase.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Gold Silver Price

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 10:27 am

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amidst Trump Tariff Threat and Global Tensions

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

US Consumers Bore the Brunt of Tariffs on India and Brazil, Report Reveals

Donald Trump Tariffs
Business

Gold Prices Surge as Trump’s Greenland Remark Sparks Safe Haven Demand; Silver Crosses Rs 3 Lakh Mark

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Ticket cancellations will be expensive, know the refund rules before travelling

vande-bharat-train
Business

xAI Announces Recruitment of Local Language Speakers to Train Grok AI

Grok AI Controversy
Business

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run on This Route, Offering Fast Travel with Numerous Amenities

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.