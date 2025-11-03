Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gold and silver prices surge on Monday, here are the latest rates

On the first trading day of the week, Monday, gold prices are witnessing a surge. Meanwhile, the domestic futures price of silver is also trading with a significant gain.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Gold Price Today

Gold Price (Image: AI)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices saw a surge on Monday, the first trading day of the week. Gold is trading in the green on the domestic futures market today. In early trade, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading 0.40 per cent, or Rs 488, higher at Rs 1,21,720 per 10 grams. The rise in gold was attributed to a fall in the dollar and strong spot demand. Meanwhile, expectations of upcoming rate cuts by the US Fed have also softened.

Talking about the domestic spot market, on the last trading day of the previous week, the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 1,20,770 per 10 grams. The price of 22-carat gold was Rs 1,17,870 per 10 grams, 20-carat gold was Rs 1,07,490 per 10 grams, 18-carat gold was Rs 97,820 per 10 grams, and 14-carat gold was Rs 77,900 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices Rise

Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a surge. Silver traded in the green on the domestic futures market. On MCX, silver traded 0.72 per cent, or Rs 1074, higher at Rs 1,49,361 per kilogram on Monday morning.

Global Gold Prices

In the global market, gold prices traded in the green on Monday morning. On Tuesday morning, global gold prices on COMEX traded 0.66 per cent, or $26.20, higher at $4022.70 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading 0.23 per cent, or $9.02, higher at $4011.94 per ounce.

Global Silver Prices

Along with gold, global silver prices are also seeing a surge today, Monday. In early trade on COMEX, global silver prices traded 0.90 per cent, or $0.44, higher at $48.60 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot traded 0.39 per cent, or $0.19, higher at $48.88 per ounce.

English News / Business / Gold and silver prices surge on Monday, here are the latest rates

Business

