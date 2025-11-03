Gold and silver prices surge on Monday, here are the latest rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices saw a surge on Monday, the first trading day of the week. Gold is trading in the green on the domestic futures market today. In early trade, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading 0.40 per cent, or Rs 488, higher at Rs 1,21,720 per 10 grams. The rise in gold was attributed to a fall in the dollar and strong spot demand. Meanwhile, expectations of upcoming rate cuts by the US Fed have also softened.