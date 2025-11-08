Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices Dip, Silver Also Falls; Know Rates for 24, 22, 18, and 14 Carat Gold

Gold Silver Price Today: Domestic spot prices of gold have seen a slight decline. According to Good Returns, on Saturday, November 8, the price of 24-carat gold is at ₹1,22,160 per 10 grams, with a marginal decrease of ₹10. The price of 22-carat gold is ₹1,11,990 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 18-carat gold is ₹91,660 per 10 grams. Silver prices have also seen a slight dip. The domestic spot price of silver today is at ₹1,52,400 per kilogram, a decrease of ₹100.