home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices Dip, Silver Also Falls; Know Rates for 24, 22, 18, and 14 Carat Gold

The domestic spot price of gold and silver has seen a slight decline. In Joyalukkas, 18-carat gold is available today at ₹91,510 per 10 grams.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold Silver Price Today (Image: AI)

Gold Silver Price Today: Domestic spot prices of gold have seen a slight decline. According to Good Returns, on Saturday, November 8, the price of 24-carat gold is at ₹1,22,160 per 10 grams, with a marginal decrease of ₹10. The price of 22-carat gold is ₹1,11,990 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 18-carat gold is ₹91,660 per 10 grams. Silver prices have also seen a slight dip. The domestic spot price of silver today is at ₹1,52,400 per kilogram, a decrease of ₹100.

Gold and Silver Futures Prices

The domestic futures price of gold closed with a decline on Friday, the last trading day of the week. It closed on the MCX exchange at ₹1,21,038 per 10 grams, a very marginal drop of 0.02 per cent or ₹29. On the other hand, the domestic futures price of silver closed on MCX with a slight gain of ₹61 at ₹1,47,789 per kilogram.

Gold Rate at Joyalukkas

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, 24-carat gold is available at ₹1,22,020 per 10 grams at Joyalukkas. Here, 22-carat gold is available at ₹1,11,850 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is available at ₹91,510 per 10 grams.










































Jeweller's Name24 Carat (₹/10 Grams)22 Carat (₹/10 Grams)18 Carat (₹/10 Grams)14 Carat (₹/10 Grams)
Joyalukkas1,22,0201,11,85091,510
Tanishq1,22,4501,12,25091,840
Kalyan Jewellers1,11,850
Malabar Gold & Diamonds1,11,85091,51071,180

Gold Price at Tanishq

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Tanishq is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,12,250 per 10 grams. Tanishq is selling 18-carat gold at ₹91,840 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, it is selling 24-carat gold at ₹1,22,450 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate at Kalyan Jewellers

On Saturday, November 8, Kalyan Jewellers is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,850 per 10 grams.

Gold Price at Malabar Gold & Diamonds

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,850 per 10 grams. Here, 18-carat gold is available at ₹91,510 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 14-carat gold is available at ₹71,180 per 10 grams.

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 11:41 am

