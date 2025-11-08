Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices Dip, Silver Also Falls; Know Rates for 24, 22, 18, and 14 Carat Gold

Gold Silver Price Today (Image: AI)
Gold Silver Price Today: Domestic spot prices of gold have seen a slight decline. According to Good Returns, on Saturday, November 8, the price of 24-carat gold is at ₹1,22,160 per 10 grams, with a marginal decrease of ₹10. The price of 22-carat gold is ₹1,11,990 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 18-carat gold is ₹91,660 per 10 grams. Silver prices have also seen a slight dip. The domestic spot price of silver today is at ₹1,52,400 per kilogram, a decrease of ₹100.
The domestic futures price of gold closed with a decline on Friday, the last trading day of the week. It closed on the MCX exchange at ₹1,21,038 per 10 grams, a very marginal drop of 0.02 per cent or ₹29. On the other hand, the domestic futures price of silver closed on MCX with a slight gain of ₹61 at ₹1,47,789 per kilogram.
On Saturday, November 8, 2025, 24-carat gold is available at ₹1,22,020 per 10 grams at Joyalukkas. Here, 22-carat gold is available at ₹1,11,850 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is available at ₹91,510 per 10 grams.
|Jeweller's Name
|24 Carat (₹/10 Grams)
|22 Carat (₹/10 Grams)
|18 Carat (₹/10 Grams)
|14 Carat (₹/10 Grams)
|Joyalukkas
|1,22,020
|1,11,850
|91,510
|—
|Tanishq
|1,22,450
|1,12,250
|91,840
|—
|Kalyan Jewellers
|—
|1,11,850
|—
|—
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|—
|1,11,850
|91,510
|71,180
On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Tanishq is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,12,250 per 10 grams. Tanishq is selling 18-carat gold at ₹91,840 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, it is selling 24-carat gold at ₹1,22,450 per 10 grams.
On Saturday, November 8, Kalyan Jewellers is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,850 per 10 grams.
On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is selling 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,850 per 10 grams. Here, 18-carat gold is available at ₹91,510 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 14-carat gold is available at ₹71,180 per 10 grams.
