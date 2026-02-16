Gold and Silver Prices Today: Silver Drops by ₹8,000, Gold Also Dulls, Know Today's Latest Rates

Gold-Silver Prices (File Photo)
Gold Silver Price Today: The domestic futures market has started the week with pressure. Precious metals have also seen a decline in the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the international market, Comex. In today's trading, both gold and silver were seen trading below their previous closing prices, creating an atmosphere of caution among investors.
Today, on Monday, gold was seen trading at ₹1,54,750 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market, a decline of ₹1,145, or 0.73 per cent. The day's high was recorded at ₹1,55,100 and the low at ₹1,54,386. Compared to the previous close, gold saw a fall of ₹1,509 today. This softening of prices also affected trading volumes. Experts believe that the strength of the dollar index and global signals are putting pressure on gold.
On MCX, silver was seen trading around ₹2,35,789 per kilogram, a fall of approximately ₹8,000. The day's high was recorded at ₹2,38,489 and the low at ₹2,35,789. Silver saw a greater decline compared to gold, which is considered to be influenced by industrial demand and global trends.
In the international market, Comex gold was seen trading around $5,004.50 per ounce, a decline of $41.80, or 0.83 percent. The day's high was $5,074.40 and the low was $4,986.00. The difference between the high and low was recorded at $88.40. This decline in the global market is considered to be linked to the strengthening of US bond yields and the dollar. Investors are currently considering a safe investment strategy, which may keep gold's movement within a limited range.
Today, Comex silver was seen trading at $74.970 per ounce, a decline of $2.994, or 3.84 per cent. The day's high was $78.420 and the low was $74.570. The difference between the high and low was $3.85. Internationally, silver is experiencing more fluctuations than gold.
