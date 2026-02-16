Gold and Silver Prices Today: Silver Drops by ₹8,000, Gold Also Dulls, Know Today's Latest Rates

In the international market, Comex gold was seen trading around $5,004.50 per ounce, a decline of $41.80, or 0.83 percent. The day's high was $5,074.40 and the low was $4,986.00. The difference between the high and low was recorded at $88.40. This decline in the global market is considered to be linked to the strengthening of US bond yields and the dollar. Investors are currently considering a safe investment strategy, which may keep gold's movement within a limited range.