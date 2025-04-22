scriptGold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city | Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city | Latest News | Patrika News
Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

Today’s Gold and Silver Rates: In the Indian bullion market today, 24-carat gold prices were recorded at over ₹100,000, while 22-carat gold was trading around ₹92,000.

BharatApr 22, 2025 / 11:33 am

Patrika Desk

Today’s Gold Price: Gold prices have hit a new record high today. Gold prices have crossed the ₹100,000 per 10-gram mark. The surge in global markets, geopolitical tensions, and fears of a US-China tariff war have attracted investors towards safe-haven assets, directly impacting gold prices. In the Indian bullion market, today the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at over ₹100,000, while 22-carat gold is also trading around ₹92,000.

Reasons for the Surge in Gold Prices

Global Uncertainty: US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and fears of a global trade war have made gold even more attractive as a safe investment.

Inflation and Weakening Rupee: The weakening of the Indian Rupee and rising inflation have made gold imports more expensive.
Festive Demand: India is witnessing increased demand for gold due to weddings and the upcoming festive season.

Central Bank Purchases: Purchases of gold by global central banks have further increased its prices in the international market.

Latest Gold Prices

City22 Carat24 Carat
Delhi₹92,751₹1,01,148
Mumbai₹92,664₹1,01,051
Chennai₹93,496₹1,01,996
Bengaluru₹92,751₹1,01,148
Hyderabad₹92,751₹1,01,148
Kolkata₹92,751₹1,01,148

Expert Opinion

Experts from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council say that if global uncertainties and the tariff war situation persist, gold prices could reach ₹1,03,000 per 10 grams by the end of 2025. However, some analysts believe that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies and the strengthening dollar could put pressure on gold prices.

Silver Prices Also Surge

Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a surge. Today, silver prices were recorded around ₹98,500 per kilogram, which is its all-time high.

Investor Advice

Long-term Investment: Experts suggest that gold is a safe investment for the long term. One can wait for a slight dip in prices during the festive season.
Digital Gold and ETFs: Investing in digital gold or gold ETFs instead of physical gold can be a safer and more convenient option.

Diversification: Maintain a balanced mix of equity, bonds, and gold in your portfolio.

