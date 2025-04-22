Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

Reasons for the Surge in Gold Prices Global Uncertainty: US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and fears of a global trade war have made gold even more attractive as a safe investment. Inflation and Weakening Rupee: The weakening of the Indian Rupee and rising inflation have made gold imports more expensive.

Festive Demand: India is witnessing increased demand for gold due to weddings and the upcoming festive season. Central Bank Purchases: Purchases of gold by global central banks have further increased its prices in the international market.

Latest Gold Prices City 22 Carat 24 Carat Delhi ₹92,751 ₹1,01,148 Mumbai ₹92,664 ₹1,01,051 Chennai ₹93,496 ₹1,01,996 Bengaluru ₹92,751 ₹1,01,148 Hyderabad ₹92,751 ₹1,01,148 Kolkata ₹92,751 ₹1,01,148 Expert Opinion Experts from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council say that if global uncertainties and the tariff war situation persist, gold prices could reach ₹1,03,000 per 10 grams by the end of 2025. However, some analysts believe that the US Federal Reserve's interest rate policies and the strengthening dollar could put pressure on gold prices.

Silver Prices Also Surge Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a surge. Today, silver prices were recorded around ₹98,500 per kilogram, which is its all-time high. Investor Advice Long-term Investment: Experts suggest that gold is a safe investment for the long term. One can wait for a slight dip in prices during the festive season.

Digital Gold and ETFs: Investing in digital gold or gold ETFs instead of physical gold can be a safer and more convenient option. Diversification: Maintain a balanced mix of equity, bonds, and gold in your portfolio.