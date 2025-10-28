Gold Prices Dip Today: Find Out Today's Rates for 24, 22, 18, and 14 Carat Gold

Gold Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a decline on Tuesday, October 28. According to Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is at Rs 1,23,420 per 10 grams, with a marginal dip of Rs 10. 22-carat gold is available at Rs 1,13,140 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 92,600 per 10 grams. The MCX exchange is experiencing technical issues today. Trading had not yet commenced on the exchange by 10 AM.