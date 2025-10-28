Gold Prices Dip Today: Find Out Today's Rates for 24, 22, 18, and 14 Carat Gold

A decline is being seen in gold prices. (PC: Gemini)
Gold Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a decline on Tuesday, October 28. According to Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is at Rs 1,23,420 per 10 grams, with a marginal dip of Rs 10. 22-carat gold is available at Rs 1,13,140 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 92,600 per 10 grams. The MCX exchange is experiencing technical issues today. Trading had not yet commenced on the exchange by 10 AM.
Global gold prices are witnessing a fall on Tuesday morning. On Comex, gold was trading down 0.37 per cent or $14.70 at $4005 per ounce. Meanwhile, the global spot price of silver traded with a marginal gain of 0.01 per cent at $46.85 per ounce.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds is selling 22-carat gold at Rs 1,12,250 per 10 grams on Tuesday, October 28. Here, 18-carat gold is available at Rs 91,840 per 10 grams. Furthermore, 14-carat gold is priced at Rs 71,430 per 10 grams.
Joyalukkas is selling 24-carat gold at Rs 1,23,270 per 10 grams on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The company is selling 22-carat gold at Rs 1,13,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is being sold at Rs 92,450 per 10 grams.
Tanishq is selling 22-carat gold at Rs 1,13,400 per 10 grams on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Tanishq is selling 18-carat gold at Rs 92,780 per 10 grams. Furthermore, 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 1,23,710 per 10 grams.
|Jeweller Name
|24 Carat Gold (₹/10 Grams)
|22 Carat Gold (₹/10 Grams)
|18 Carat Gold (₹/10 Grams)
|14 Carat Gold (₹/10 Grams)
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|—
|1,12,250
|91,840
|71,430
|Joyalukkas
|1,23,270
|1,13,000
|92,450
|—
|Tanishq
|1,23,710
|1,13,400
|92,780
|—
|Kalyan Jewellers
|—
|1,12,250
|—
|—
Kalyan Jewellers is selling 22-carat gold at Rs 1,12,250 per 10 grams on Tuesday, October 28.
