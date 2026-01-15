15 January 2026,

Thursday

Business

Gold Prices Fall in Domestic and Global Markets, Silver Sees Significant Rise

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are trading with a fall today. Globally, gold on COMEX is in the red. Meanwhile, a significant surge has been seen in domestic silver prices.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 15, 2026

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a decline today, Thursday. Prices in both domestic and futures markets are trading in the red. According to Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold has fallen by ₹820 to ₹1,43,330 per 10 grams today. The price of 22-carat gold has dropped by ₹750 to ₹1,31,400 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 18-carat gold has decreased by ₹610 to ₹1,07,540 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices Rise Today

According to Goodreturns, silver prices are also witnessing a significant surge today, Thursday. The price of silver has increased by ₹5,000 to reach ₹2,95,000 per kilogram. This has increased the possibility of silver reaching the ₹3 lakh mark soon.

Global Gold Prices

Global gold prices are seeing a decline today, Thursday. On COMEX, gold prices were trading down by 0.82 per cent or $38.20 to $4,597.50 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading down by 0.66 per cent or $30.61 at $4,597.13 per ounce.

Global Silver Prices

Along with gold, global silver prices are also witnessing a decline. On COMEX, global silver prices were trading down by 3.90 per cent or $3.56 to $87.83 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading down by 5.07 per cent or $4.72 at $88.44 per ounce.

No Trading on MCX Today

There is no trading activity on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the morning session today. Today is a trading holiday for the morning session. This holiday has been declared due to the BMC elections in Mumbai. Trading in commodity futures will resume on MCX from 5 PM onwards.

