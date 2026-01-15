Gold Prices Fall in Domestic and Global Markets, Silver Sees Significant Rise

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a decline today, Thursday. Prices in both domestic and futures markets are trading in the red. According to Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold has fallen by ₹820 to ₹1,43,330 per 10 grams today. The price of 22-carat gold has dropped by ₹750 to ₹1,31,400 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 18-carat gold has decreased by ₹610 to ₹1,07,540 per 10 grams.