Gold Prices Hit All-Time High

Gold Rate: Price Increase in 10 Days Since the beginning of February, gold prices have been steadily rising. On February 1st, the price of 22-carat gold was ₹7,760 per gram, while 24-carat gold was ₹8,464 per gram. By February 10th, these rates had risen to ₹7,995 and ₹8,721 respectively. This calculates to a +3.03% increase in 22-carat gold and a +3.04% increase in 24-carat gold over 10 days.

Gold Price: Why are Gold Prices Rising? Several factors contribute to the rising price of gold. Global economic uncertainty driven by trade tensions and inflationary concerns has prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets. Furthermore, the weakening Indian Rupee has further increased domestic gold prices, making the yellow metal more expensive to import. With inflation and stock market volatility, investing in gold is becoming a safer option.