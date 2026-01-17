17 January 2026,

Saturday

xAI Announces Recruitment of Local Language Speakers to Train Grok AI

Ayush Jaiswal of xAI has announced the recruitment of local language speakers for Grok. Speakers of six languages, including Hindi, will get an opportunity for AI training.

less than 1 minute read

Jan 17, 2026

Accurate language understanding is considered the biggest challenge in the world of Artificial Intelligence. To better address this challenge, AI companies are now increasing the direct participation of common people. Ayush Jaiswal from xAI informed via a post on the social media platform X that native language speakers are being recruited for Grok, who will teach the AI the nuances of their mother tongue.

Recruitment Rules

Ayush Jaiswal clearly stated in his post that he wants to onboard individuals for Grok who are proficient speakers of their language and can teach the AI. According to him, helping AI learn our language better is a very fulfilling experience. Mentors selected for this role will train Grok in such a way that it can converse in natural language like a human and also understand cultural contexts.

Languages for Hiring

A total of six languages have been prioritised in this recruitment process. These include Russian, Arabic, Mandarin, Indonesian, Hindi, and Bengali. Notably, Indian languages like Hindi and Bengali have also been included in this list, making it a significant opportunity for Indian language experts. The company's aim is to make Grok multilingual, enabling it to communicate seamlessly with users from different countries and cultures.

Qualifications and Learning Opportunity

According to Ayush Jaiswal, it is not necessary for candidates to have prior experience in AI model training for this role. He stated that even if someone knows nothing about model training, this can be an excellent way to understand and learn about AI. In this process, participants will not only improve Grok but also gain a close understanding of how Artificial Intelligence works themselves. An online interest form has also been made available for interested candidates to apply.

