India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run on This Route, Offering Fast Travel with Numerous Amenities

India has taken another significant step towards modernising its railways. Indian Railways is continuously increasing the number of high-speed and convenience-focused trains. In this series, the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train is being introduced, which will offer a new experience for long-distance overnight travel. This train will run between Howrah and Kamakhya, providing passengers in Eastern India with a faster, safer, and more comfortable travel option.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on January 17, 2026. According to official information released from Kolkata, this service is being launched on the Howrah-Kamakhya rail corridor, which is considered an important route between West Bengal and Assam.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has been specially designed for long-distance overnight journeys. This train is capable of running at a speed of approximately 180 kilometres per hour. The train will have a total of 16 modern coaches, with a capacity to accommodate around 823 passengers simultaneously. Due to its aerodynamic design, the journey will be smooth and quiet, leading to a significant reduction in travel time.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper will feature ergonomic sleeper berths. A safe and newly designed ladder for the upper berth, ample luggage space, and storage facilities under the berths have been provided. Automatic doors between coaches and a vestibule system will facilitate easy movement for passengers. The train also includes USB charging ports, an improved suspension system, and facilities for differently-abled passengers.
This train is equipped with modern toilets, advanced sanitation technology, and CCTV surveillance. An emergency talk-back system has also been installed for passengers in case of emergencies, allowing direct communication with the train staff. Equipped with the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system, this train will set new safety standards.
