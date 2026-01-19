Gold Prices Surge as Trump’s Greenland Remark Sparks Safe Haven Demand; Silver Crosses Rs 3 Lakh Mark

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices witnessed a significant surge on Monday, the first trading day of the week. Gold also traded in the green on the domestic futures market. In early trade, gold prices on MCX were trading up 1.49 per cent, or ₹2,123, at ₹1,44,640 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver crossed the ₹3 lakh mark today, Monday. Demand for safe-haven assets has surged in the global market.
Along with gold, silver prices are also seeing a tremendous surge. The domestic futures price of silver crossed ₹3 lakh today. In early trade, silver prices on MCX were trading up 4.43 per cent, or ₹12,750, at ₹3,00,512 per kilogram.
This significant surge in gold and silver prices is due to the escalating tensions between the United States and European countries. Donald Trump has stated that heavy tariffs will be imposed on European countries until they allow the US to purchase Greenland. Following Trump's threat, the dispute over Denmark's vast Arctic territory has deepened. According to EU diplomats, EU ambassadors agreed on Sunday to intensify efforts to prevent Trump from imposing these tariffs. They also prepared for potential retaliatory measures in case tariffs are implemented. This new tariff threat from Trump led to a decline in the US stock market and the dollar, prompting investors to increase demand for safe-haven assets like gold, the yen, and the Swiss franc.
Global gold prices are also witnessing a significant surge today. Global gold prices on COMEX were trading up 1.58 per cent, or $72.60, at $4,668 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading up 1.42 per cent, or $65.48, at $4,661.57 per ounce.
Along with gold, global silver prices have also seen a substantial increase. Silver prices on COMEX showed a significant jump of 5.30 per cent, or $4.69, trading at $93.23 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading up 3.42 per cent, or $3.08, at $93.19 per ounce.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending