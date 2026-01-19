Gold Prices Surge as Trump’s Greenland Remark Sparks Safe Haven Demand; Silver Crosses Rs 3 Lakh Mark

This significant surge in gold and silver prices is due to the escalating tensions between the United States and European countries. Donald Trump has stated that heavy tariffs will be imposed on European countries until they allow the US to purchase Greenland. Following Trump's threat, the dispute over Denmark's vast Arctic territory has deepened. According to EU diplomats, EU ambassadors agreed on Sunday to intensify efforts to prevent Trump from imposing these tariffs. They also prepared for potential retaliatory measures in case tariffs are implemented. This new tariff threat from Trump led to a decline in the US stock market and the dollar, prompting investors to increase demand for safe-haven assets like gold, the yen, and the Swiss franc.