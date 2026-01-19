19 January 2026,

Monday

Business

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Ticket cancellations will be expensive, know the refund rules before travelling

The Railways have made the cancellation rules for Vande Bharat sleeper trains significantly stricter compared to existing trains. Therefore, it is very important to know them before booking tickets.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

vande-bharat-train

Vande Bharat (Image: Patrika)

If you are preparing to travel on the recently launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train, read the ticket cancellation rules carefully, otherwise, you might face a significant setback. The Railways has made cancelling confirmed tickets on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains more expensive. In case of cancellation after booking, at least 25% of the total ticket price will be deducted. However, if you decide to cancel your booking more than 72 hours before the train's departure, your pocket will be lighter by a larger amount.

Deductions Will Be Made This Way

For cancellations made more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, the Railways will impose a 50% deduction. According to a TOI report, if a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 72 hours before the train's departure, 50% of the total ticket price will have to be paid. Similarly, if the ticket is cancelled less than eight hours before the scheduled departure, no refund will be provided. In fact, the Railways has changed the rules for preparing train charts. Earlier, the chart was prepared 4 hours before the train's departure from the station; now, this has been extended to 8 hours. Keeping this change in mind, the cancellation rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper have been formulated.

Reason for the Change

The cancellation rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are significantly different and stricter compared to other trains, including the already operational Vande Bharat Chair Car trains. Officials state that the new rules reduce the time for ticket cancellation and also alter the refund amount for Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. This has been done because passengers will only be issued confirmed tickets on these trains. This means there will be no provision for a waiting list or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation).

Provisions in Other Trains

Regarding the rules for other trains, if a passenger cancels a ticket anytime more than 48 hours before the train's scheduled departure, a fixed cancellation charge of ₹240 for First AC, ₹200 for Tier-2 AC, ₹180 for Tier-3 AC, ₹120 for Sleeper, and ₹60 for Second Class is levied. Similarly, for tickets cancelled between 48 hours and 12 hours prior, the Railways collects a 25% penalty. For tickets cancelled between 12 hours and 4 hours prior, there is a 50% deduction. If the ticket is not cancelled and an online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) is not filed 4 hours before the train's departure, no refund is provided.

Only Certain Quotas Will Be Available

According to the Railway Board, a minimum fare for a distance of 400 kilometres will be charged for Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. The Board has also clarified that quotas in these trains are only available for women, differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, and duty pass holders. It is known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train last Saturday. This train is currently running between Howrah and Guwahati. This fully air-conditioned train will save approximately 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati route.

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 10:35 am

News / Business / Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Ticket cancellations will be expensive, know the refund rules before travelling

