Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Ticket cancellations will be expensive, know the refund rules before travelling

For cancellations made more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, the Railways will impose a 50% deduction. According to a TOI report, if a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 72 hours before the train's departure, 50% of the total ticket price will have to be paid. Similarly, if the ticket is cancelled less than eight hours before the scheduled departure, no refund will be provided. In fact, the Railways has changed the rules for preparing train charts. Earlier, the chart was prepared 4 hours before the train's departure from the station; now, this has been extended to 8 hours. Keeping this change in mind, the cancellation rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper have been formulated.