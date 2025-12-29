29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold Prices Tumble, Silver Surges by ₹12,000: Today's Rates Revealed

Global gold prices have seen a decline. Meanwhile, silver continues its strong upward trend. In the domestic futures market, silver has surged by 12,000 rupees.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Gold Rate Today

Gold-Silver Rates (Image: Patrika)

Gold prices have seen a decline. Globally, gold prices were seen trading with a fall. On Comex, the global price of gold was seen at $4,538.90 per ounce, down 0.30 percent or $13.80. Meanwhile, gold spot was seen at $4,514.83 per ounce, down 0.41 percent or $18.38. This fall in gold prices is due to profit-taking at record high levels.

On Monday morning, a slight increase was seen in the domestic futures prices of gold. Gold was trading in the green in the domestic futures market. On the MCX exchange on Monday morning, gold was trading at ₹1,40,248 per 10 grams, up 0.27 percent or ₹375. However, the impact of the global market decline may also be seen in domestic gold prices later today.

Significant Jump in Silver

Unlike gold, both domestic and global prices of silver are seeing a significant surge. The rise in silver shows no signs of stopping. Silver was seen trading with a substantial gain in the domestic futures market. On Monday morning, on the MCX exchange, silver was trading at ₹2,50,502 per kilogram, up 4.47 percent or ₹10,715. It had risen by up to ₹12,000 in early trade.

Silver prices have surged by 181 percent this year. Thus, it has become the highest returning asset in 2025. Silver has now become more valuable than the world's most valuable company, Nvidia. Nvidia's market cap is $4.63 trillion. Whereas, silver's market cap is $4.65 trillion.

Global Price of Silver

A tremendous surge has been seen in the global prices of silver. On Comex, the global price of silver was seen trading at $79.74 per ounce, up 3.30 percent or $2.54. Meanwhile, silver spot was trading at $79.84 per ounce, up 0.72 percent or $0.57.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gold Silver Price

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 10:52 am

English News / Business / Gold Prices Tumble, Silver Surges by ₹12,000: Today's Rates Revealed

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Revised ITR Deadline Approaching: File Today and Avoid These Common Mistakes

Business

Ratan Tata: The Legacy Lives On Through India’s Unicorn Startups

Business

New Rules from January 1, 2026: Complete These 4 Essential Tasks Before Year-End to Avoid Significant Losses

Business

Flying From 11 Cities May Become Expensive

Airport
Business

Delivery Services Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto Halt Operations! Nationwide Strike on December 25 and 31st

Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.