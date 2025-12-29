Gold Prices Tumble, Silver Surges by ₹12,000: Today's Rates Revealed

Gold-Silver Rates (Image: Patrika)
Gold prices have seen a decline. Globally, gold prices were seen trading with a fall. On Comex, the global price of gold was seen at $4,538.90 per ounce, down 0.30 percent or $13.80. Meanwhile, gold spot was seen at $4,514.83 per ounce, down 0.41 percent or $18.38. This fall in gold prices is due to profit-taking at record high levels.
On Monday morning, a slight increase was seen in the domestic futures prices of gold. Gold was trading in the green in the domestic futures market. On the MCX exchange on Monday morning, gold was trading at ₹1,40,248 per 10 grams, up 0.27 percent or ₹375. However, the impact of the global market decline may also be seen in domestic gold prices later today.
Unlike gold, both domestic and global prices of silver are seeing a significant surge. The rise in silver shows no signs of stopping. Silver was seen trading with a substantial gain in the domestic futures market. On Monday morning, on the MCX exchange, silver was trading at ₹2,50,502 per kilogram, up 4.47 percent or ₹10,715. It had risen by up to ₹12,000 in early trade.
Silver prices have surged by 181 percent this year. Thus, it has become the highest returning asset in 2025. Silver has now become more valuable than the world's most valuable company, Nvidia. Nvidia's market cap is $4.63 trillion. Whereas, silver's market cap is $4.65 trillion.
A tremendous surge has been seen in the global prices of silver. On Comex, the global price of silver was seen trading at $79.74 per ounce, up 3.30 percent or $2.54. Meanwhile, silver spot was trading at $79.84 per ounce, up 0.72 percent or $0.57.
