HDFC Bank Customers Take Note: Key Services Unavailable for Two Days

If you are an HDFC Bank customer, this news is for you. Some services of India's largest private bank will be temporarily unavailable. HDFC Bank has informed its customers that some customer care services, including WhatsApp and SMS chat banking, will be unavailable for a period on 22 and 23 August. HDFC Bank is performing system maintenance to improve the banking experience for customers, which will affect some services.
Some HDFC Bank services will be unavailable for 7 hours, from 11:00 PM on 22 August 2025 to 6:00 AM on 23 August 2025.
If you are a registered user of HDFC Bank NetBanking, you can perform a variety of transactions anytime, anywhere. You can complete over 200 transactions through NetBanking without visiting your bank. A NetBanking account is automatically created for every HDFC Bank customer.
Step 1. Link your mobile number with your bank account.
Step 2: Go to the HDFC Bank NetBanking portal and enter your customer ID.
Step 3: Verify the registered mobile number.
Step 4: An OTP will be sent to your mobile number; enter it.
Step 5: Enter your debit card details.
Step 6: Set your IPIN.
Step 7: Log in to NetBanking using the newly set IPIN.
Step 1: Go to the nearest HDFC Bank ATM.
Step 2: Enter your HDFC Bank debit card number and ATM PIN.
Step 3: Select 'Other Option' from the main screen.
Step 4: Select NetBanking registration and click on confirm.
Step 5: The PIN for NetBanking will now be sent to you by courier.
Step 6: Log in to NetBanking using this PIN.