Business

HDFC Bank Customers Take Note: Key Services Unavailable for Two Days

Some services of India's largest private bank will be unavailable for a period on 22nd and 23rd August. During this time, some customer care services will be suspended.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

HDFC Bank customer services downtime
HDFC Bank Services (Image: AI)

If you are an HDFC Bank customer, this news is for you. Some services of India's largest private bank will be temporarily unavailable. HDFC Bank has informed its customers that some customer care services, including WhatsApp and SMS chat banking, will be unavailable for a period on 22 and 23 August. HDFC Bank is performing system maintenance to improve the banking experience for customers, which will affect some services.

When will the services be unavailable?

Some HDFC Bank services will be unavailable for 7 hours, from 11:00 PM on 22 August 2025 to 6:00 AM on 23 August 2025.

Which services will be unavailable?

  • Phone banking IVR
  • Email and social media
  • WhatsApp chat banking
  • SMS banking
  • Many customer care services will be unavailable, except for the toll-free number for hotlisting accounts and cards.

These services will remain operational

  • During the downtime, customers can conduct their banking transactions through these channels:
  • Phone banking agent services
  • HDFC Bank NetBanking
  • HDFC Bank Mobile Banking
  • PayZapp
  • MyCards

HDFC Bank NetBanking

If you are a registered user of HDFC Bank NetBanking, you can perform a variety of transactions anytime, anywhere. You can complete over 200 transactions through NetBanking without visiting your bank. A NetBanking account is automatically created for every HDFC Bank customer.

HDFC customers can register for NetBanking this way

Step 1. Link your mobile number with your bank account.
Step 2: Go to the HDFC Bank NetBanking portal and enter your customer ID.
Step 3: Verify the registered mobile number.
Step 4: An OTP will be sent to your mobile number; enter it.
Step 5: Enter your debit card details.
Step 6: Set your IPIN.
Step 7: Log in to NetBanking using the newly set IPIN.

Register through HDFC ATM this way

Step 1: Go to the nearest HDFC Bank ATM.
Step 2: Enter your HDFC Bank debit card number and ATM PIN.
Step 3: Select 'Other Option' from the main screen.
Step 4: Select NetBanking registration and click on confirm.
Step 5: The PIN for NetBanking will now be sent to you by courier.
Step 6: Log in to NetBanking using this PIN.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 05:39 pm

