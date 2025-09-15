Income Tax Return Filing Deadline: Has the Last Date Been Extended?

ITR Filing Last Date: A large number of taxpayers are demanding an extension of the last date for filing Income Tax Returns. Over the weekend, many people took to social media to complain that the income tax portal was not functioning properly. They are therefore demanding an extension of the deadline. This year, the last date for filing ITRs was set as 15 September. The deadline is usually 31 July, but this year it was extended from 27 May to 15 September.
A post is rapidly circulating on social media claiming that the deadline for filing income tax returns has been extended from 15 September to 30 September. The post shows people sharing a purported press release from the Indian government. It states: ‘Considering the extensive changes made to the notified ITR and the time required for system preparations, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the last date for filing returns. Accordingly, the last date has been extended to 30 September 2025. A formal notification will be issued separately in this regard.’
The Income Tax Department has fact-checked this press release and declared it completely fake. In a post on the social media platform X, the Income Tax Department wrote: ‘A fake news is circulating stating that the due date of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. This is incorrect. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.’
The Income Tax Department urged taxpayers to rely only on official updates. The department stated: ‘Our helpdesk is available 24x7 for ITR filing, tax payment and other services. We are providing assistance through calls, live chat, WebEx sessions and Twitter/X.’
The Income Tax Department reported that over 6 crore income tax returns have been filed so far for the financial year 2024-25 or assessment year 2025-26. The department stated that the last date for filing ITRs without penalty is 15 September. After this, ITRs can be filed with a penalty until 31 December 2025.