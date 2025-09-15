Income Tax Return Filing Deadline: Has the Last Date Been Extended?

ITR Filing Last Date: A large number of taxpayers are demanding an extension of the last date for filing Income Tax Returns. Over the weekend, many people took to social media to complain that the income tax portal was not functioning properly. They are therefore demanding an extension of the deadline. This year, the last date for filing ITRs was set as 15 September. The deadline is usually 31 July, but this year it was extended from 27 May to 15 September.