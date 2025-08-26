Indian Products May Avoid 50% US Tariffs Under Three Conditions

The Department of Homeland Security's notice stated, “No such additional duty will be imposed on products of India if they are (1) loaded on a vessel at the loading port before 12:01 AM (EDT) on August 27, 2025, and are in the final transit mode prior to entry into the United States; (2) entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption before 12:01 AM (EDT) on September 17, 2025; and (3) the importer certifies to CBP (US Customs and Border Protection) by declaring the new HTSUS heading 9903.01.85 that the products qualify for this ‘in-transit’ exemption, as described in Annex to this notice.”