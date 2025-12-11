11 December 2025,

Thursday

Business

IndiGo to Offer ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers to Certain Passengers Amidst Service Disruptions

The airline says it is continuously working to stabilise services and provide timely assistance to passengers.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

(PC: x/Indigo)

IndiGo Airlines has been facing difficulties and criticism for several days due to continuous flight delays and cancellations. The airline has now decided to offer a travel voucher of ₹10,000 to passengers who have faced the most inconvenience.

Voucher Validity

In a statement, the airline said, “We regret that some of our passengers travelling on December 3, 4, and 5, 2025, were stranded for hours at several airports, and many faced severe difficulties due to overcrowding. We will provide such passengers with a travel voucher of ₹10,000.” The company further stated that these vouchers can be used on any IndiGo flight for the next 12 months.

The airline clarified that these travel vouchers will be in addition to the compensation, which ranges between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, provided to passengers based on the flight's block time. This compensation is given to those whose flights were cancelled more than 24 hours before departure.

How to Get a Refund?

Meanwhile, IndiGo has stated that it has already initiated the refund process for all cancelled flights. Most customers should have received their refunds, and the rest will follow soon. The airline mentioned that the refund process has also begun for bookings made through travel platforms, stating in its release,

“If your booking was made through a travel partner or an online travel platform, we have initiated the necessary steps for your refund. As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so that we can provide you with immediate assistance.”

This move by IndiGo comes as the disruption in its services has entered its tenth consecutive day. On December 11 (Thursday), the company had to cancel over 220 flights operating to and from 10 airports. The airline stated in its release that it was expecting to operate around 1,950 flights on Thursday. IndiGo typically operates over 2,300 flights daily across its domestic and international network, but its capacity has been cut by 10% by the government under the current winter schedule. This step was taken to stabilise the airline's operations and reduce cancellations, which had reached 1,600 flights on December 5.

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 05:28 pm

English News / Business / IndiGo to Offer ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers to Certain Passengers Amidst Service Disruptions

