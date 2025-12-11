IndiGo to Offer ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers to Certain Passengers Amidst Service Disruptions

This move by IndiGo comes as the disruption in its services has entered its tenth consecutive day. On December 11 (Thursday), the company had to cancel over 220 flights operating to and from 10 airports. The airline stated in its release that it was expecting to operate around 1,950 flights on Thursday. IndiGo typically operates over 2,300 flights daily across its domestic and international network, but its capacity has been cut by 10% by the government under the current winter schedule. This step was taken to stabilise the airline's operations and reduce cancellations, which had reached 1,600 flights on December 5.