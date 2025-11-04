Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Interest-Free Home Loan: Pay Zero Interest on a ₹45 Lakh Home Loan with This Trick and Save Lakhs

Most people worry about paying hefty interest on their home loans. Even if the interest rate is low, in the long term, the total interest on a home loan can exceed the principal amount.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Interest Free Home Loan

Interest-Free Home Loan (Image: AI)

Interest Free Home Loan: A home is the biggest purchase in any individual's life. With prices soaring, people often have to take out a home loan to buy a house. While home loans have low interest rates, customers end up paying a substantial amount of interest in the long run. In most cases, the interest amount exceeds the principal. Therefore, financial experts advise making the largest possible down payment to reduce the overall interest cost.

Today, we will share a trick that will completely offset the interest you pay on your home loan. By the time your home loan tenure ends, you will have recovered the entire amount paid as interest, effectively making your home loan interest-free. Let's first look at the interest rates offered by banks on home loans.

Home Loan Interest Rates

Following significant cuts in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India this year, banks have considerably reduced their home loan interest rates. Central Bank of India is offering home loans at a minimum interest rate of 7.35%. This bank charges a processing fee of 0.50% of the loan amount plus GST. Bank of Maharashtra also has an initial interest rate of 7.35% on home loans, with a processing fee of 0.25% of the loan amount plus GST. Indian Overseas Bank is also providing home loans at a minimum interest rate of 7.35%, with a processing fee of 0.50% of the loan amount. Canara Bank is offering home loans at a minimum interest rate of 7.40%, with a processing fee of 0.50%. Additionally, UCO Bank has a minimum interest rate of 7.40% on home loans, with a processing fee of 0.50% of the loan amount.





































Bank NameMinimum Interest Rate (%)Processing Fee
Central Bank of India7.350.50% of Loan Amount
Bank of Maharashtra7.350.25% of Loan Amount
Indian Overseas Bank7.350.50% of Loan Amount
Canara Bank7.400.50% of Loan Amount
UCO Bank7.400.50% of Loan Amount

EMI for a ₹45 Lakh Home Loan

If you take a home loan of ₹45 lakh at an interest rate of 7.35% for 30 years, your monthly EMI will be ₹31,004. Over the tenure of this loan, you will pay a total interest of ₹66,61,348. If you take this loan for 25 years, the monthly EMI will be ₹32,817, and the total interest paid will be ₹53,45,037. If you opt for a 20-year tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹35,840, with a total interest payment of ₹41,01,619.







































Loan Tenure (Years)Interest Rate (%)Loan Amount (₹)Monthly EMI (₹)Total Interest (₹)Total Payment (₹)
30 Years7.3545,00,00031,00466,61,3481,11,61,348
25 Years7.3545,00,00032,81753,45,03798,45,037
20 Years7.3545,00,00035,84041,01,61986,01,619

How to Make a ₹45 Lakh Loan Interest-Free?

From the day you take out your home loan, start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in a mutual fund with a very small amount. If you take a ₹45 lakh home loan at a 7.35% interest rate for 30 years, simultaneously start a ₹2,500 monthly SIP. This SIP amount is very small compared to your loan EMI, so it won't add significant burden.



































DetailsAmount / Figures
Monthly SIP Amount₹2,500
Investment Tenure30 Years
Total Investment Amount₹9,00,000
Average Annual Return (CAGR)12%
Maturity Amount₹77,02,433
Total Interest (Profit)₹68,02,433

Continue this SIP for the entire loan tenure of 30 years. With an average annual return of 12%, you will accumulate a fund of ₹77,02,433 at maturity. This includes your investment of ₹9 lakh and an interest earning of ₹68,02,433. On the other hand, during this period, you will pay a total interest of ₹66,61,348 on your home loan, which is less than the interest earned from your SIP. This way, your home loan will become interest-free, and you will also have surplus funds.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 12:06 pm

English News / Business / Interest-Free Home Loan: Pay Zero Interest on a ₹45 Lakh Home Loan with This Trick and Save Lakhs

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold Prices Dip Again, Silver Follows Suit: Check Today’s Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Merger of these Two public sector banks likely soon, what’s the opportunity for stock market investors? Experts explain

Stock Market
Business

Gold and silver prices surge on Monday, here are the latest rates

Gold Price Today
Business

Gold Prices Dip Today: Check Rates for 22, 18, and 14 Carat Gold at Tanishq, Malabar, and Joyalukkas

Gold Price Today
Business

Gold Prices Drop Further as Silver Follows Suit

Gold Silver Price Today
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.