Interest-Free Home Loan: Pay Zero Interest on a ₹45 Lakh Home Loan with This Trick and Save Lakhs

Following significant cuts in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India this year, banks have considerably reduced their home loan interest rates. Central Bank of India is offering home loans at a minimum interest rate of 7.35%. This bank charges a processing fee of 0.50% of the loan amount plus GST. Bank of Maharashtra also has an initial interest rate of 7.35% on home loans, with a processing fee of 0.25% of the loan amount plus GST. Indian Overseas Bank is also providing home loans at a minimum interest rate of 7.35%, with a processing fee of 0.50% of the loan amount. Canara Bank is offering home loans at a minimum interest rate of 7.40%, with a processing fee of 0.50%. Additionally, UCO Bank has a minimum interest rate of 7.40% on home loans, with a processing fee of 0.50% of the loan amount.