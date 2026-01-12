IRCTC's New Rule: Aadhaar-Verified Users Only for Train Reservations from Today

Along with the new booking rules, the Railways have also revised ticket fares. For non-suburban journeys, a uniform minimum increase has been made in the fares of Sleeper Class, Ordinary First Class, and General tickets. The fare in these categories has been increased at a rate of one paisa per kilometre. For both non-AC and AC categories in Mail and Express trains, the fare has been increased by two paise per kilometre. Additional charges have also been fixed based on distance, which include an increase of Rs 5 for 216 to 750 kilometres, Rs 10 for 751 to 1250 kilometres, Rs 15 for 1251 to 1750 kilometres, and Rs 20 for 1751 to 2250 kilometres.