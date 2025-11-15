SBI to discontinue mCASH service from December 1, impacting banking services

SBI New Change: The country's largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), has made a major announcement for its crores of customers. The bank is completely shutting down its mCASH facility. After November 30, 2025, the facility to send or claim money via mCASH on OnlineSBI and YONO Lite app will no longer be available. This means the service will be permanently closed from December 1, 2025.