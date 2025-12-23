Sthree Suraksha Scheme: Unemployed Women to Receive ₹1000 Monthly Pension, Applications Open

Sthree Suraksha Scheme (Image: Freepik)
Sthree Suraksha Scheme: Applications for the Sthree Suraksha Scheme in Kerala for unemployed women have begun today. This scheme was launched by the Kerala government before the local body elections in the state, but could not be implemented due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The Principal Director of the Local Self-Government Department announced last month that applications for monthly pensions under the Sthree Suraksha Scheme would be accepted from Monday, December 22. The state government had issued an order on November 10 detailing the guidelines and criteria related to the implementation of this scheme. Let's find out what's special about this scheme.
Under this scheme, women in Kerala will be given a monthly pension of ₹1000.
Residence Certificate: This should be a document that proves you are a permanent resident of Kerala.
Age Proof: This can include a birth certificate, school certificate, driving license, and passport. If these are not available, a medical certificate from a doctor can be provided.
Bank Account Details: You will need to provide Aadhaar details, account number, and IFSC Code details.
Aadhaar Card: An Aadhaar card is mandatory to apply for the scheme.
Ration Card: You must submit an Antyodaya Anna Yojana (Yellow Card) or Priority Household (Pink Card) with your application. If your ration card is Blue or White, you are not eligible to apply for the scheme.
Self-Attested Declaration: You must also submit a self-attested declaration with your application.
You will need to submit your filled application to the secretary of the local self-government institution (Panchayat/Municipality/Corporation) through the website ksmart.lsgkerala.gov.in. After this, the secretary will verify the application and send the list of selected beneficiaries to the Kerala Social Security Pension Company. The Social Security Pension Company will transfer the amount directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
