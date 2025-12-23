23 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Sthree Suraksha Scheme: Unemployed Women to Receive ₹1000 Monthly Pension, Applications Open

Under the Sthree Suraksha Scheme, women will receive a monthly pension of ₹1000. Applications for this scheme have begun. This scheme is exclusively for women.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Sthree Suraksha Scheme (Image: Freepik)

Sthree Suraksha Scheme: Applications for the Sthree Suraksha Scheme in Kerala for unemployed women have begun today. This scheme was launched by the Kerala government before the local body elections in the state, but could not be implemented due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The Principal Director of the Local Self-Government Department announced last month that applications for monthly pensions under the Sthree Suraksha Scheme would be accepted from Monday, December 22. The state government had issued an order on November 10 detailing the guidelines and criteria related to the implementation of this scheme. Let's find out what's special about this scheme.

What are the benefits under the Sthree Suraksha Scheme?

Under this scheme, women in Kerala will be given a monthly pension of ₹1000.

What documents are required to apply for the scheme?

Residence Certificate: This should be a document that proves you are a permanent resident of Kerala.

Age Proof: This can include a birth certificate, school certificate, driving license, and passport. If these are not available, a medical certificate from a doctor can be provided.

Bank Account Details: You will need to provide Aadhaar details, account number, and IFSC Code details.

Aadhaar Card: An Aadhaar card is mandatory to apply for the scheme.

Ration Card: You must submit an Antyodaya Anna Yojana (Yellow Card) or Priority Household (Pink Card) with your application. If your ration card is Blue or White, you are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

Self-Attested Declaration: You must also submit a self-attested declaration with your application.

How to Apply

You will need to submit your filled application to the secretary of the local self-government institution (Panchayat/Municipality/Corporation) through the website ksmart.lsgkerala.gov.in. After this, the secretary will verify the application and send the list of selected beneficiaries to the Kerala Social Security Pension Company. The Social Security Pension Company will transfer the amount directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Who can apply?

  1. Women and trans women aged between 35 and 60 years can apply for this scheme.
  2. The applicant must be a resident of Kerala.
  3. The applicant should not be a member of any other welfare scheme. This includes widow pension, single woman pension, disability pension, social welfare pension, service family pension, welfare fund board pension, EPF pension, etc.
  4. The applicant should belong to the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (Yellow Ration Card) or Priority Category (Pink Ration Card).

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

23 Dec 2025 03:43 pm

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 03:42 pm

English News / Business / Sthree Suraksha Scheme: Unemployed Women to Receive ₹1000 Monthly Pension, Applications Open

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

From Stardom to Scrutiny: Celebrities Who Faced Legal Trouble in 2025

Year Ender 2025
Business

Gold Silver Price: Strengthening Rupee Sinks Gold Prices; Experts Predict Next Week's Trends

Business

Bharat Taxi's Cooperative Model Aims to Boost Driver Earnings

Bharat Taxi App
Business

IT Sector Sees Biggest Hiring Shift in a Decade as GCCs Recruit Four Times Faster

Jobs in IT Sector
Business

Gold Prices Plummet, Silver Hits New Record High

Gold Silver Price Today
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.