Sthree Suraksha Scheme: Unemployed Women to Receive ₹1000 Monthly Pension, Applications Open

Sthree Suraksha Scheme: Applications for the Sthree Suraksha Scheme in Kerala for unemployed women have begun today. This scheme was launched by the Kerala government before the local body elections in the state, but could not be implemented due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The Principal Director of the Local Self-Government Department announced last month that applications for monthly pensions under the Sthree Suraksha Scheme would be accepted from Monday, December 22. The state government had issued an order on November 10 detailing the guidelines and criteria related to the implementation of this scheme. Let's find out what's special about this scheme.