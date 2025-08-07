Trump Tariffs Take Effect: Mahindra and Goenka Respond

Trump Tariff: A 25% tariff imposed by the US on India came into effect today. An additional 25% tariff will be levied from 27 August. US President Donald Trump stated in his executive order that the additional tariff is being imposed due to India's purchase of Russian oil.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has responded sharply to Trump's tariff, calling the Trump administration's decision unfair and unwise. Indian industrialists have also responded strongly to the US tariffs. Indian industrialists Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra have offered suggestions to the Indian government on how to counter the American tariffs.
Commenting on the tariffs imposed by the US, businessman Harsh Goenka stated on X: India will find better alternatives and become self-reliant. The US can impose tariffs on Indian exports, but not on India's sovereignty. India will not bow down to anyone. Anand Mahindra also offered suggestions to the government on how to deal with the US tariffs. Mahindra stated that a single-window clearance system is necessary to attract more foreign investment into the country.
Mahindra stated that we need to make India stronger than before. India needs to take calculated steps. Mahindra said that radical changes are needed to maintain ease of doing business. The Indian government should introduce a single-window approval system. He said that this would attract foreign investors.
Mahindra further stated that we need to promote tourism. This will increase foreign exchange reserves. Tourism is one of the most underutilised sources of foreign exchange and employment. Mahindra suggested to the Indian government that we need to simplify the visa process and create tourism corridors. He said that we cannot blame others for prioritising their nations, but India should be inspired to become even greater than before.
The Indian government has responded to Trump's additional tariffs. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that we buy oil based on market conditions. Our aim is to meet the energy needs of 1.4 billion Indians. It is unfortunate that the US is imposing additional tariffs on India, while many other countries are also doing the same. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that this move by the US is unfair, unjustified, and wrong. India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.