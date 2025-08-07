Trump Tariffs Take Effect: Mahindra and Goenka Respond

The Indian government has responded to Trump's additional tariffs. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that we buy oil based on market conditions. Our aim is to meet the energy needs of 1.4 billion Indians. It is unfortunate that the US is imposing additional tariffs on India, while many other countries are also doing the same. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that this move by the US is unfair, unjustified, and wrong. India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.