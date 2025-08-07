7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Business

Trump Tariffs Take Effect: Mahindra and Goenka Respond

Trump Tariff: US tariffs have come into effect on India. Indian businessmen Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra have reacted to the tariffs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Anand Mahindra's reaction to Trump tariff (Photo: IANS)
Anand Mahindra's reaction to Trump tariff (Photo: IANS)

Trump Tariff: A 25% tariff imposed by the US on India came into effect today. An additional 25% tariff will be levied from 27 August. US President Donald Trump stated in his executive order that the additional tariff is being imposed due to India's purchase of Russian oil.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has responded sharply to Trump's tariff, calling the Trump administration's decision unfair and unwise. Indian industrialists have also responded strongly to the US tariffs. Indian industrialists Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra have offered suggestions to the Indian government on how to counter the American tariffs.

India Will Not Bow Down

Commenting on the tariffs imposed by the US, businessman Harsh Goenka stated on X: India will find better alternatives and become self-reliant. The US can impose tariffs on Indian exports, but not on India's sovereignty. India will not bow down to anyone. Anand Mahindra also offered suggestions to the government on how to deal with the US tariffs. Mahindra stated that a single-window clearance system is necessary to attract more foreign investment into the country.

Mahindra's Suggestions

Mahindra stated that we need to make India stronger than before. India needs to take calculated steps. Mahindra said that radical changes are needed to maintain ease of doing business. The Indian government should introduce a single-window approval system. He said that this would attract foreign investors.

Mahindra further stated that we need to promote tourism. This will increase foreign exchange reserves. Tourism is one of the most underutilised sources of foreign exchange and employment. Mahindra suggested to the Indian government that we need to simplify the visa process and create tourism corridors. He said that we cannot blame others for prioritising their nations, but India should be inspired to become even greater than before.

India's Response to Trump's Additional Tariffs

The Indian government has responded to Trump's additional tariffs. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that we buy oil based on market conditions. Our aim is to meet the energy needs of 1.4 billion Indians. It is unfortunate that the US is imposing additional tariffs on India, while many other countries are also doing the same. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that this move by the US is unfair, unjustified, and wrong. India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 09:21 am

English News / Business / Trump Tariffs Take Effect: Mahindra and Goenka Respond
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.