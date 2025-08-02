India's purchase of Russian oil is not against any rules. India has consistently bought Russian oil below the price cap set by Western countries. Before February 2022, only 2% of India's oil imports came from Russia. Since then, Russia has become India's largest oil supplier, accounting for about 40% of its supply. India has saved billions of rupees by purchasing cheaper Russian oil. In the fiscal year 2024 alone, India saved $25 billion by buying discounted Russian oil. India's total trade with Russia amounts to $65.69 billion, with oil trade forming the largest part. The US and Western countries' attempts to dissuade India from buying Russian oil highlight their double standards.