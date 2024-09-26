scriptMaruti Suzuki: Launched in a new avatar, the number 1 car of Maruti, available at just this price with top model | Latest News | Patrika News
Car

Maruti Suzuki: Launched in a new avatar, the number 1 car of Maruti, available at just this price with top model

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 New Model Price: The company that sells the most cars in India, Maruti Suzuki, has launched an updated model of its most popular car, Alto 800.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:00 am

Patrika Desk

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki most popular car alto 800 new top model 2024

The company that sells the most cars in India, Maruti Suzuki, has launched an updated model of its most popular car, Alto 800. Maruti Suzuki Alto has created a stir in the Indian market. Seeing its popularity, the company has recently launched a new avatar of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. If you are planning to buy a car, this news is for you. Let’s know about the features, powertrain, and price of Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming Alto 800 in detail –

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Mileage and Features

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has been launched with new features. Its excellent features will be liked by people. The company has included all advanced features in the car. The car has features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, reverse parking sensors, dual airbags, a digital instrument cluster, and an anti-lock braking system. Talking about the engine of Alto 800 has a powerful engine that gives a mileage of 22.05 kilometers per liter. The CNG variant of this car can give a fantastic mileage of 31.59 kilometers per kilogram.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 New Top Model Price

After its launch in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has created a stir. People like this car a lot. Talking about the starting price of this car, its ex-showroom price is ₹3,50,000. You can buy its top model for ₹5,00,000. You can get more information about the car at your nearest showroom.

News / Automobile / Car / Maruti Suzuki: Launched in a new avatar, the number 1 car of Maruti, available at just this price with top model

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

Latest Car News

Maruti Suzuki’s Number 1 Car to be Launched in a New Avatar, with 35km Mileage and Many Amazing Features

Car

Maruti Suzuki’s Number 1 Car to be Launched in a New Avatar, with 35km Mileage and Many Amazing Features

in 3 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.