Maruti Suzuki: Launched in a new avatar, the number 1 car of Maruti, available at just this price with top model

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Mileage and Features Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has been launched with new features. Its excellent features will be liked by people. The company has included all advanced features in the car. The car has features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, reverse parking sensors, dual airbags, a digital instrument cluster, and an anti-lock braking system. Talking about the engine of Alto 800 has a powerful engine that gives a mileage of 22.05 kilometers per liter. The CNG variant of this car can give a fantastic mileage of 31.59 kilometers per kilogram.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 New Top Model Price After its launch in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has created a stir. People like this car a lot. Talking about the starting price of this car, its ex-showroom price is ₹3,50,000. You can buy its top model for ₹5,00,000. You can get more information about the car at your nearest showroom.