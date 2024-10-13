Explore The New Courses That Can Provide Some Different Dimensions in Career

Science of Paranormal Science of Paranormal, also known as Ghost Studies in Hindi, is a six-month certificate course that teaches about mental disorders, treatment, and psychotherapy. This course is offered by the Ayurveda faculty of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Wine Making Course Wine Making Course is offered in many foreign countries. This course is based on the art and science of wine making. There are other courses in this field like Wine Tasting and Bartending. In India, this course is offered in some places like Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, and Chennai.

Temple Management Course (Weird Career Options) Temple Management is a PG diploma course with a duration of 6 months. This course has been launched for the first time in India this year. This course will teach how to manage the ecosystem of temples in India using modern technology and strategy. Currently, this course is offered by Mumbai University and Welingkar Institute.

Game Designing Course To pursue a Game Designing Course, one needs to pass 12th standard with 50% marks in the science stream. To get admission to this course, one needs to clear exams like NID DAT and CEED. This field offers courses in game design, game art, game animation, and game programming.