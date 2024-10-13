Explore The New Courses That Can Provide Some Different Dimensions in Career

scriptExplore The New Courses That Can Provide Some Different Dimensions in Career | Latest News | Patrika News
Weird Career Options: With time, the scope of professional courses is increasing. New courses are being launched in colleges and universities. Let’s know about some strange courses-

Currently, young people have not only the option of doctor or engineer courses but also many professional courses that can provide good earning opportunities after completion. With time, the scope of professional courses is increasing. New courses are being launched in colleges and universities.

Science of Paranormal

Science of Paranormal, also known as Ghost Studies in Hindi, is a six-month certificate course that teaches about mental disorders, treatment, and psychotherapy. This course is offered by the Ayurveda faculty of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Wine Making Course

Wine Making Course is offered in many foreign countries. This course is based on the art and science of wine making. There are other courses in this field like Wine Tasting and Bartending. In India, this course is offered in some places like Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, and Chennai.

Temple Management Course (Weird Career Options)

Temple Management is a PG diploma course with a duration of 6 months. This course has been launched for the first time in India this year. This course will teach how to manage the ecosystem of temples in India using modern technology and strategy. Currently, this course is offered by Mumbai University and Welingkar Institute.

Game Designing Course

To pursue a Game Designing Course, one needs to pass 12th standard with 50% marks in the science stream. To get admission to this course, one needs to clear exams like NID DAT and CEED. This field offers courses in game design, game art, game animation, and game programming.

Geeta Studies

This year, IGNOU has launched a new course in Geeta Studies. The MA program in Bhagavad Geeta Studies has been started. Currently, this program is available in Hindi medium, but it will be offered in English in the future. The fee for this course is Rs 12,600.

