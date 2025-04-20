Chhattisgarh: Bridge Courses Mandatory in CBSE and NCERT Syllabus; Major Overhaul Under NEP 2020

CBSE Syllabus Change: A significant change has been implemented in the school curriculum in Chhattisgarh by CBSE and NCERT, effective from the 2025-26 academic session. Under the new education policy (NEP 2020), a bridge course has been made mandatory for students from classes 6 to 12.
This change aims to strengthen students’ understanding, skills, and the connection between subjects. The bridge course intends to connect students with their previous class’s learning, making it easier for them to grasp new concepts. This segment will particularly strengthen the foundation of studies in subjects like mathematics, science, language, and social science.
CBSE Syllabus Change: What is a Bridge Course?
The bridge course is a learning segment that provides students with an opportunity to revise and understand the fundamental subjects of the previous class after enrolling in a new class. It prepares children’s mindset for the new curriculum.
Training Provided in CBSE Schools
Teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools are being provided training through both online and offline mediums regarding the new curriculum. Teachers are being instructed on how to integrate the bridge course into regular studies.
What Students Say
Students are also enthusiastic about the changing pattern. Students like Ramesh Sahu and Avinash Saxena stated that the bridge course will help them better understand difficult subjects. Meanwhile, teachers believe that it will provide additional support to weaker students.
NCERT Changes Book Formats
This year, changes have been made to the books for classes 3 and 6. The new books published by NCERT emphasize activity-based learning, life skills, and project work. Several innovative activities have been included in the class 6 science and social science books.
