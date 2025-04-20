Chhattisgarh: Bridge Courses Mandatory in CBSE and NCERT Syllabus; Major Overhaul Under NEP 2020

This change aims to strengthen students’ understanding, skills, and the connection between subjects. The bridge course intends to connect students with their previous class’s learning, making it easier for them to grasp new concepts. This segment will particularly strengthen the foundation of studies in subjects like mathematics, science, language, and social science.

CBSE Syllabus Change: What is a Bridge Course? The bridge course is a learning segment that provides students with an opportunity to revise and understand the fundamental subjects of the previous class after enrolling in a new class. It prepares children’s mindset for the new curriculum.

Training Provided in CBSE Schools Teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools are being provided training through both online and offline mediums regarding the new curriculum. Teachers are being instructed on how to integrate the bridge course into regular studies.

What Students Say Students are also enthusiastic about the changing pattern. Students like Ramesh Sahu and Avinash Saxena stated that the bridge course will help them better understand difficult subjects. Meanwhile, teachers believe that it will provide additional support to weaker students.