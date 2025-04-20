scriptChhattisgarh: Bridge Courses Mandatory in CBSE and NCERT Syllabus; Major Overhaul Under NEP 2020 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Chhattisgarh: Bridge Courses Mandatory in CBSE and NCERT Syllabus; Major Overhaul Under NEP 2020

CBSE and NCERT Syllabus Change: A bridge course has been made mandatory for students of classes 6 to 12 under the new education policy (NEP 2020).

Apr 20, 2025 / 04:13 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE और NCERT सिलेबस में बड़ा बदलाव! अब छात्रों के लिए ब्रिज कोर्स अनिवार्य, जानें क्या है bridge course
CBSE Syllabus Change: A significant change has been implemented in the school curriculum in Chhattisgarh by CBSE and NCERT, effective from the 2025-26 academic session. Under the new education policy (NEP 2020), a bridge course has been made mandatory for students from classes 6 to 12.
This change aims to strengthen students’ understanding, skills, and the connection between subjects. The bridge course intends to connect students with their previous class’s learning, making it easier for them to grasp new concepts. This segment will particularly strengthen the foundation of studies in subjects like mathematics, science, language, and social science.

CBSE Syllabus Change: What is a Bridge Course?

The bridge course is a learning segment that provides students with an opportunity to revise and understand the fundamental subjects of the previous class after enrolling in a new class. It prepares children’s mindset for the new curriculum.
CBSE and NCERT syllabus sees major changes! Bridge course now mandatory for students, know what a bridge course is

Training Provided in CBSE Schools

Teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools are being provided training through both online and offline mediums regarding the new curriculum. Teachers are being instructed on how to integrate the bridge course into regular studies.

What Students Say

Students are also enthusiastic about the changing pattern. Students like Ramesh Sahu and Avinash Saxena stated that the bridge course will help them better understand difficult subjects. Meanwhile, teachers believe that it will provide additional support to weaker students.

NCERT Changes Book Formats

This year, changes have been made to the books for classes 3 and 6. The new books published by NCERT emphasize activity-based learning, life skills, and project work. Several innovative activities have been included in the class 6 science and social science books.

News / Education News / Chhattisgarh: Bridge Courses Mandatory in CBSE and NCERT Syllabus; Major Overhaul Under NEP 2020

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

1 day ago

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

1 day ago

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

1 day ago

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

1 day ago

Latest Education News

UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Announcement Details & Past Result Dates

Education News

UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Announcement Details & Past Result Dates

in 3 hours

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Cards Released: Exam Pattern and Preparation Guide

Jobs

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Cards Released: Exam Pattern and Preparation Guide

1 hour ago

Score Required in JEE Main to Qualify for JEE Advanced

Education News

Score Required in JEE Main to Qualify for JEE Advanced

21 hours ago

Nagaur: Online Attendance for Government School Students

Education News

Nagaur: Online Attendance for Government School Students

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.