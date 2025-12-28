CUET UG 2026 Exam in May, Rectify Documents Before Application, NTA Issues New Advisory

CUET UG 2026 (Image Saurce: Freepik)
CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important information for students preparing for the CUET UG 2026 examination. The agency has announced the exam month. According to the notification, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) will be conducted in May 2026. The application process for the examination will commence soon on the official website. As per the notification issued by NTA, the CUET UG-2026 exams are likely to be held in the third week of May. Through this entrance examination, students will be able to gain admission to undergraduate courses in central universities, state-level universities, and private educational institutions across the country. The list of courses and participating universities has also been made available on the portal.
NTA will conduct this exam in a computer-based test mode. Additionally, the examination will be held in a total of 13 languages, including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates will be able to choose the language as per their convenience. Successful candidates in the exam will be eligible to take admission to undergraduate courses in various central universities, including DU, BHU, and JNU.
The agency has advised students to update their documents before the application process begins. NTA has issued these special guidelines to prevent errors during the online form filling. The agency will obtain students' names, dates of birth, gender, and addresses through Aadhaar authentication. The names of parents will have to be filled separately because the names of the mother or father are not recorded in the Aadhaar card; therefore, students will have to provide this information separately while filling out the form.
It is often observed that there is a discrepancy between the candidate's name on the Aadhaar card and the 10th-grade mark sheet. NTA has clarified that an option will be provided on the portal to resolve this issue during the application process, so that students do not face any difficulties in filling out the form.
Once the application process begins, students can fill out the form by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has stated that students should follow the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) guidelines to update their information in the Aadhaar card so that there are no problems during verification in the future. For all information related to the examination, students should continuously check the official portal.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending