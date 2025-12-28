CUET UG 2026 Exam in May, Rectify Documents Before Application, NTA Issues New Advisory

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important information for students preparing for the CUET UG 2026 examination. The agency has announced the exam month. According to the notification, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) will be conducted in May 2026. The application process for the examination will commence soon on the official website. As per the notification issued by NTA, the CUET UG-2026 exams are likely to be held in the third week of May. Through this entrance examination, students will be able to gain admission to undergraduate courses in central universities, state-level universities, and private educational institutions across the country. The list of courses and participating universities has also been made available on the portal.