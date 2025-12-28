IITs to Offer B.Ed Course, Prepare to Become a Teacher with BSc, Know Course Details

This is a four-year dual degree undergraduate course where B.Sc. and B.Ed. are studied simultaneously. This course is specifically designed with the objective of preparing students for a career in the teaching field. Currently, a four-year B.Sc.–B.Ed. course is not available in Dhanbad and its surrounding districts. In this context, IIT ISM Dhanbad is poised to become a new centre for pursuing a B.Ed. for students in this region.