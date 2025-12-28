IITs to Offer B.Ed Course, Prepare to Become a Teacher with BSc, Know Course Details

IIT Dhanbad BSc BEd integrated course(Image-Freepik)
IIT Dhanbad BSc BEd integrated course: Several IITs in the country have launched courses for pursuing a B.Ed. along with a B.Sc. IIT Dhanbad has now joined this list. A four-year integrated B.Sc.–B.Ed. course is set to commence at IIT Dhanbad from the 2026-27 session. In 2024, IIT ISM Dhanbad had sent a proposal for 120 seats. After completing all necessary checks and procedures, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has currently approved 50 seats.
This is a four-year dual degree undergraduate course where B.Sc. and B.Ed. are studied simultaneously. This course is specifically designed with the objective of preparing students for a career in the teaching field. Currently, a four-year B.Sc.–B.Ed. course is not available in Dhanbad and its surrounding districts. In this context, IIT ISM Dhanbad is poised to become a new centre for pursuing a B.Ed. for students in this region.
The four-year integrated B.Sc.–B.Ed. course is already being offered at several IITs across the country. Institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Jodhpur are already running this course. The number of seats varies across all colleges. This course has been introduced in multiple subjects.
