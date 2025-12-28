28 December 2025,

Sunday

Education News

IITs to Offer B.Ed Course, Prepare to Become a Teacher with BSc, Know Course Details

This is a four-year dual degree undergraduate course, in which BSc and B.Ed studies are conducted together.

less than 1 minute read
image

Dec 28, 2025

Dec 28, 2025

IIT Dhanbad BSc BEd integrated course

IIT Dhanbad BSc BEd integrated course(Image-Freepik)

IIT Dhanbad BSc BEd integrated course: Several IITs in the country have launched courses for pursuing a B.Ed. along with a B.Sc. IIT Dhanbad has now joined this list. A four-year integrated B.Sc.–B.Ed. course is set to commence at IIT Dhanbad from the 2026-27 session. In 2024, IIT ISM Dhanbad had sent a proposal for 120 seats. After completing all necessary checks and procedures, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has currently approved 50 seats.

IIT: What is the four-year B.Sc.-B.Ed. course?

This is a four-year dual degree undergraduate course where B.Sc. and B.Ed. are studied simultaneously. This course is specifically designed with the objective of preparing students for a career in the teaching field. Currently, a four-year B.Sc.–B.Ed. course is not available in Dhanbad and its surrounding districts. In this context, IIT ISM Dhanbad is poised to become a new centre for pursuing a B.Ed. for students in this region.

Course already running in several IITs

The four-year integrated B.Sc.–B.Ed. course is already being offered at several IITs across the country. Institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Jodhpur are already running this course. The number of seats varies across all colleges. This course has been introduced in multiple subjects.

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 11:20 am

