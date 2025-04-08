scriptIGNOU Launches PG Diploma in Mental Health: Fees, Eligibility, and Details | Latest News | Patrika News
IGNOU Launches PG Diploma in Mental Health: Fees, Eligibility, and Details

IGNOU recently introduced a new course, the Post Graduate Diploma in Mental Health (PGDMH). Let’s learn more about this course.

IGNOU New Courses In Mental Health: IGNOU is known for its distance learning education. IGNOU regularly introduces new courses. One such course is the PG Diploma in Mental Health (PGDMH). This IGNOU course helps students conduct in-depth studies of psychological issues and concerns related to mental health. IGNOU recently added this course.

Course Eligibility (PGDMH Eligibility)

Candidates who have completed a Master’s degree in Psychology can apply for this course. Candidates who have completed courses in Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Dental Surgery can also apply for this PG course from IGNOU.

Apply Twice a Year

IGNOU will offer admission to this course twice a year. Candidates can apply twice a year, in the January and July sessions. This course is designed for working professionals. Therefore, applications are accepted twice a year for this course.

Application Fees (IGNOU New Courses Application Fees)

For the PG Diploma in Mental Health (PGDMH) course, registration fees and course fees must be paid. Candidates must pay an application fee of ₹300 to register for this course. An admission fee of ₹9000 must also be paid.

Job Opportunities

The aim of this IGNOU course is to provide candidates with opportunities for detailed and in-depth study of mental health. After completing this course, candidates can work as mental health workers in primary health care centres, government hospitals and clinics, as well as non-governmental organisations, hospitals and centres.

