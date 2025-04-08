IGNOU Launches PG Diploma in Mental Health: Fees, Eligibility, and Details

Course Eligibility (PGDMH Eligibility) Candidates who have completed a Master’s degree in Psychology can apply for this course. Candidates who have completed courses in Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Dental Surgery can also apply for this PG course from IGNOU.

Apply Twice a Year IGNOU will offer admission to this course twice a year. Candidates can apply twice a year, in the January and July sessions. This course is designed for working professionals. Therefore, applications are accepted twice a year for this course.

Application Fees (IGNOU New Courses Application Fees) For the PG Diploma in Mental Health (PGDMH) course, registration fees and course fees must be paid. Candidates must pay an application fee of ₹300 to register for this course. An admission fee of ₹9000 must also be paid.