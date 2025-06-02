IIT Delhi Launches New Chemistry Bachelor's Degree Programme

A Superior Alternative to B.Tech and Regular BSc Courses Professor S. Nageshwaran, Head of the Department of Chemistry at IIT Delhi, stated that, like other science degrees, this course aims to provide students with in-depth knowledge of chemistry. It will also cover various chemistry topics not feasible in a B.Tech course. B.Tech students often lack a deep foundation, while regular BSc students miss out on engineering principles. This course will bridge both these gaps.

Focus on Both Theory and Practical This programme is designed to produce professionals capable of fulfilling diverse roles in chemistry-based industries, research, education, and entrepreneurship. The course will emphasise both theoretical and practical aspects, and will develop research capabilities and skills in students.

Features of this IIT Delhi Course Professor Ravi P. Singh, the programme coordinator, stated that students will take foundational science and engineering courses in their first year, followed by chemistry subjects in the second year. Options in research, problem-solving, etc., will be offered in the third and fourth years.