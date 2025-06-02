scriptIIT Delhi Launches New Chemistry Bachelor's Degree Programme | Latest News | Patrika News
IIT Delhi Launches New Chemistry Bachelor's Degree Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has taken the initiative to launch its first-ever Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree program in Chemistry. This four-year undergraduate course will admit students based on the JEE Advanced 2025 results.

Jun 02, 2025 / 05:43 pm

Patrika Desk

IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi: Aspiring to join IIT Delhi? Here’s some good news. The institute has taken the initiative to launch a Bachelor’s degree course in Chemistry for the first time. IIT Delhi is set to commence a BS degree in Chemistry from the academic year 2025-26. This is a four-year undergraduate course, with admission based on JEE Advanced 2025. Students will be admitted through JOSAA counselling.

A Superior Alternative to B.Tech and Regular BSc Courses

Professor S. Nageshwaran, Head of the Department of Chemistry at IIT Delhi, stated that, like other science degrees, this course aims to provide students with in-depth knowledge of chemistry. It will also cover various chemistry topics not feasible in a B.Tech course. B.Tech students often lack a deep foundation, while regular BSc students miss out on engineering principles. This course will bridge both these gaps.

Focus on Both Theory and Practical

This programme is designed to produce professionals capable of fulfilling diverse roles in chemistry-based industries, research, education, and entrepreneurship. The course will emphasise both theoretical and practical aspects, and will develop research capabilities and skills in students.

Features of this IIT Delhi Course

Professor Ravi P. Singh, the programme coordinator, stated that students will take foundational science and engineering courses in their first year, followed by chemistry subjects in the second year. Options in research, problem-solving, etc., will be offered in the third and fourth years.
  • Theory-based education with 30% practical training
  • Instruction in areas like AI and Machine Learning (AI-ML) in chemistry
  • Permission to choose cross-departmental subjects and the option of a minor degree
  • A practical and computer-based chemistry science degree

Career Options

After completing the BS in Chemistry course at IIT Delhi, candidates will have opportunities to work in chemical and pharmaceutical companies. Graduates will have career prospects in fields such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, oil and gas, defence, automotive, and chemical consulting.

