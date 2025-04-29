NDA 1 2025 Result: Selected Candidates Must Complete This Process Within Two Weeks for Interview

NDA Result 2025: Registration for Interview is Mandatory The commission has advised successful candidates to register online on the Indian Army’s official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within 15 days of the declaration of the written examination results. Following this, information regarding the selection centre and interview date will be sent to their registered email ID. Candidates who have already registered do not need to register again.
Carrying Certificates is Mandatory
The UPSC has also clarified that candidates must bring original certificates of their age and educational qualifications when attending the SSB interview. If a candidate faces any issues with registration or login, they can contact via email at dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.
NDA Result 2025 pdf Download: How to Check the Result
- To view the result, visit the official website upsc.gov.in.
- On the website’s homepage, click on the link for UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025.
- Open the result PDF.
- Enter your roll number/name to check your result.
- Download the result sheet and keep a printout for future reference.