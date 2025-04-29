NDA 1 2025 Result: Selected Candidates Must Complete This Process Within Two Weeks for Interview

The UPSC has clarified that candidates appearing for the SSB interview must bring their original age and educational qualification certificates.

•Apr 29, 2025 / 11:28 am• Patrika Desk

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2025

NDA Result 2025 pdf Download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination I, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. The NDA 1 exam was conducted on 13 April 2025. Candidates whose roll numbers are included in the list will be called for a Service Selection Board (SSB) interview for admission to the 155th course of the National Defence Academy of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and the 117th course (INAC) of the Indian Naval Academy. These courses will commence on 2 January 2026.

NDA Result 2025: Registration for Interview is Mandatory The commission has advised successful candidates to register online on the Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within 15 days of the declaration of the written examination results. Following this, information regarding the selection centre and interview date will be sent to their registered email ID. Candidates who have already registered do not need to register again. Carrying Certificates is Mandatory The UPSC has also clarified that candidates must bring original certificates of their age and educational qualifications when attending the SSB interview. If a candidate faces any issues with registration or login, they can contact via email at dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in. NDA Result 2025 pdf Download: How to Check the Result To view the result, visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the link for UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025.

Open the result PDF.

Enter your roll number/name to check your result.

Download the result sheet and keep a printout for future reference.