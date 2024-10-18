Learn these 5 diploma courses and get entry in the film industry

Cinematography This is the most important part of the film world. A cinematographer is also called the Director of Photography. Their job is to understand the technicalities of cameras and lighting and manage them. There is a one-year diploma course in cinematography. Although, it’s a bit expensive course. But if you do this course from a government college, you will have to pay less fees.

Set Designing This work is as interesting as it sounds. But this course should only be done by those who have some creativity inside them. Set designing is an area where the whole game is of art and creativity. The need for set designers increases when the shooting is taking place in a studio. There is a one-year diploma course in set designing and also a six-month certificate course. Most media studies institutions offer this course.

Video Editing In Filmmaking In filmmaking, the role of a video editor is very important. A film is shot in many pieces and then given the shape of a picture. The duration of a video editing course is 6 months to 3 months. The fees are also very low, but nowadays, the demand for video editors is very high.

Visual Effects The demand for visual effects in films has increased in recent years. Due to this increasing demand, young people are also getting attracted to this field. Nowadays, most films are made using VFX. Ra-One, Robot, Bahubali, all these films were made using VFX. To make a career in this field, you need to do a one-year or six-month diploma course after the 12th.