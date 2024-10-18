scriptLearn these 5 diploma courses and get entry in the film industry | Latest News | Patrika News
Learn these 5 diploma courses and get entry in the film industry

Career Courses In Film Making: Whether it’s Visual Effects or Cinematography, these 5 courses can help you get an entry in the film world. See the full list-

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Career Courses In Filmmaking
Many people among us have dreamed of entering the film industry since childhood. Many people still have this dream even after growing up. But most people don’t know that there is not only on-screen work in the film industry, where you can explore yourself but there are many other works that people have little idea about. Today, we will tell you about 5 diploma courses that can help you get a foothold in the industry and earn lakhs every month.

Cinematography

This is the most important part of the film world. A cinematographer is also called the Director of Photography. Their job is to understand the technicalities of cameras and lighting and manage them. There is a one-year diploma course in cinematography. Although, it’s a bit expensive course. But if you do this course from a government college, you will have to pay less fees.

Set Designing

This work is as interesting as it sounds. But this course should only be done by those who have some creativity inside them. Set designing is an area where the whole game is of art and creativity. The need for set designers increases when the shooting is taking place in a studio. There is a one-year diploma course in set designing and also a six-month certificate course. Most media studies institutions offer this course.

Video Editing In Filmmaking

In filmmaking, the role of a video editor is very important. A film is shot in many pieces and then given the shape of a picture. The duration of a video editing course is 6 months to 3 months. The fees are also very low, but nowadays, the demand for video editors is very high.

Visual Effects

The demand for visual effects in films has increased in recent years. Due to this increasing demand, young people are also getting attracted to this field. Nowadays, most films are made using VFX. Ra-One, Robot, Bahubali, all these films were made using VFX. To make a career in this field, you need to do a one-year or six-month diploma course after the 12th.

Audio Editing

There are only a few institutions in the country that offer this course. However, audio editing is a very lucrative field. In films, you hear the sounds of planes flying, guns firing, etc., all this is managed by the audio editor. You will be surprised to know that no dialogue is recorded during film shooting, it’s all dubbed later. If you want to become an audio editor, you can do a six-month or one-year course.

