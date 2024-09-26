Haryana: BJP’s Another MLA Gets Angry After Being Denied Ticket, Calls Meeting of Workers

Dinesh Kaushik Made Candidate The BJP has made Dinesh Kaushik its candidate for the Bahadurgarh Assembly seat. After being made the candidate, Kaushik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He said that if anyone else is upset over the ticket, he will convince them. Dinesh Kaushik is the brother of Naresh Kaushik. Dinesh Kaushik said that his brother Naresh Kaushik would join us within two days. Our competition is with the Congress. We will adopt our strategy and enter the field. Our government has done a lot of work, and if some work is left, it will be completed. With the love of the people and the cooperation of workers, we will find a way to victory.