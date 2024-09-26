Haryana: BJP’s Another MLA Gets Angry After Being Denied Ticket, Calls Meeting of Workers

Chandigarh Haryana•Sep 26, 2024 / 02:01 am• Patrika Desk

The BJP has released its first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Congress is in the final stages of selecting its candidates and is expected to announce them within the next one to two days. Regional parties are also deliberating on their candidate selections. The BJP has cut the tickets of many old MLAs in its list of 67 candidates. Among them is former MLA Naresh Kaushik from Bahadurgarh Assembly constituency. Kaushik is angry after not getting a ticket. He called a meeting of workers in his constituency on Friday, where people extended their support to him. The meeting demanded that the top leadership of the BJP reconsider its decision.

Dinesh Kaushik Made Candidate The BJP has made Dinesh Kaushik its candidate for the Bahadurgarh Assembly seat. After being made the candidate, Kaushik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He said that if anyone else is upset over the ticket, he will convince them. Dinesh Kaushik is the brother of Naresh Kaushik. Dinesh Kaushik said that his brother Naresh Kaushik would join us within two days. Our competition is with the Congress. We will adopt our strategy and enter the field. Our government has done a lot of work, and if some work is left, it will be completed. With the love of the people and the cooperation of workers, we will find a way to victory.