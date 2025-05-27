Haryana CET 2025 Applications Open Tomorrow: Eligibility and Details

Haryana CET Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for Group D positions must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

For Group C positions, candidates must have passed Class 12.

Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 42 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Candidates are advised to read the notification given below for detailed information and instructions.

Haryana CET: How to Apply First, visit the official website of HSSC.

Click on the CET 2025 application link on the website’s homepage.

Complete the registration process.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.

