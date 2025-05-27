scriptHaryana CET 2025 Applications Open Tomorrow: Eligibility and Details | Latest News | Patrika News
Haryana CET 2025 Applications Open Tomorrow: Eligibility and Details

Haryana CET Exam: Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 42 years.

Chandigarh HaryanaMay 27, 2025 / 02:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Haryana CET Exam 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the notification for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 on 27 May. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the commission’s official website, hssc.gov.in, from 28 May. The last date for application is 12 June, while the application fee can be submitted until 14 June. Any candidate wishing to apply can do so.

Haryana CET Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Group D positions must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.
For Group C positions, candidates must have passed Class 12.
Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 42 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.
Candidates are advised to read the notification given below for detailed information and instructions.

Haryana CET: How to Apply

First, visit the official website of HSSC.
Click on the CET 2025 application link on the website’s homepage.
Complete the registration process.
Fill in the required details in the application form.
Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.
Keep a copy of the submitted form for your records.

Haryana CET Exam Pattern

The Haryana CET will have a total of 100 questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour and 45 minutes. General category candidates must score at least 50% to pass the exam. The minimum cutoff for reserved categories is 45%.

